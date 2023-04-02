At Lions clubs, young people occupy a special place. In fact, different programs are designed for them.

According to André Gbadoe, regional manager, region A made up of 22 countries from West Africa to Central Africa, the Lions Club plans specific programs for young people and which allow them to train to become leaders tomorrow.

The Association has two youth programs. One is the Leo program for youth ages 18 and up and 33 or older. It provides training opportunities for young people; teaches them to lead, design projects and become good citizens in their country. “You can’t fulfill yourself if you don’t start being a good citizen first,” comments André Gbadoe. This, we are informed, facilitates the path of young people to occupy positions of responsibility in the city and in their professional environment.

The second program is designed for young people between the ages of 12 and 18. It is called the Leo ALPHA which allows these categories of young people to learn to work in groups. “He must have the will, the concern to do something for someone else,” underlines the dean of Club Lomé Colombe, André Gbadoe.

Note that the Togo Lions Club is organizing its second open day this year. An initiative that comes from the elders of the Club. It aims, according to Jean Folly Dossey, president of Region 32 which includes all the Lions of Togo, to expose the international Lions Clubs and its actions to the general public.

The charter of the Lions of Togo was signed on March 18, 1958 by the International President. To date, 38 clubs exist nationally and work alongside communities. The ambition of the country is to succeed in forming a District like its neighbors to the East and North.

Atha Assan