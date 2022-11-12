ROME. A portfolio of 9.1 billion from tax revenues to counter the high bill. This is what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced at a press conference on the outcome of yesterday’s Council of Ministers as an “immediate response” to the increase in costs for families. But the meeting with journalists was also an opportunity to address the migrant issue and respond, in particular, to France.

THE PREMIER WITH THE UNIONS

The worst crisis since the war

The premier meets the trade unions and to the representatives of Confsal, Cisal, Usb and Confintesa she says: “We are interested in confronting each other, we do not have the presumption that politics always has the best answer to any question, we have the humility to deal with those who he experiences problems every day. Clearly where this confrontation can take us will depend on both sides. We are in an objectively complex situation: this government is probably facing the worst Italian situation since the post-war period ».

Free up resources

“We have released 30 billion and I am confident that other resources can be recovered, with political choices such as the 110% superbonus, freeing up resources and making them available to families with medium-low incomes”.

THE ECONOMIC MEASURES

The extension of the tax credit

“There are aid to companies for the expensive bills concerning the extension of the tax credit – premier Meloni always announced -. Then, for energy consumption up to 31 March 2023, we allow an installment of the increases compared to the previous year for a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 36 installments and covered by a Sace state guarantee ».

Fringe benefit a 3 mila euro

“There is a rule that we interpret in support of the payment of energy prices, and that is the extension of the fringe benefits that the employer can add to the pay slip which is tax-free and which is a sort of thirteenth tax deduction to help workers to pay the bills. it is an important measure. “Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this during the press conference.

He super bonus

The superbonus, which “created a hole of 38 billion”, fell from 110 to 90 per cent. “The 110% coverage – explained Meloni – left those who used it responsible: if one was not asked to contribute, he did not ask if the price was appropriate”. This “has distorted the market to the benefit mainly of medium-high incomes”. Instead, “we have chosen to intervene and we go to 90%, except for those who have already approved the intervention to date and submit the notice of commencement of works by 25 November. But with the savings we have decided to reopen to single-family homes, as long as it is a first home and medium-low incomes ». For the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, it is “an intervention that safeguards public finance”.

On the definition of medium-low incomes, then, “we have introduced a principle – underlined Meloni -: they will be calculated not on the basis of the traditional ISEE but on the basis of the composition of the family unit, a first hint of family quotient”.

Transfer of the tax credit

With respect to the existing stock “we are studying a way out, but I want to say that the transfer and transferability of the tax credit is a possibility, not the right”. Thus the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti in a press conference with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Those who want to make these interventions have the certainty of being able to take advantage of deductions over the years, but they do not have the certainty of being able to sell the tax credit, otherwise we would have created a currency that has not been created”. The idea has passed – says the minister – that the tax credit is essentially money, but this is not the case. So “whoever has to make an investment must evaluate whether the construction company or the bank is willing to recognize the tax credit, because if this is not the case, they must calculate the investment project in a different way”. On existing credits, “we are trying to create additional space for credit companies that have expressed discomfort with respect to an unsustainable situation that we will try to correct, but the system cannot continue like this,” he concluded.

Use of cash

The raising of the cash ceiling to 5 thousand euros has been approved, a choice “which is in line with the European average and which was in the program,” says the premier. “In the EU there is a discussion because in the different nations there are very different measures and this creates disparities. The EU is posing this problem by reasoning ».

Two thousand cubic meters of gas for energy-intensive companies

With this rule, the aid for expensive fuel is extended and the gas price protection regime for domestic users is also extended to 10 January. This decree includes the rule on concessions for the extraction of national gas, “by virtue of which we allow new concessions and unlock some concessions in exchange for the fact that the concessionaires sell a substantial part of the gas extracted at a controlled price” , says the premier. The goal, explained the Prime Minister, is “to free about 2 billion cubic meters of gas that can cover the entire needs of our gas-intensive companies: we reduce Italy’s energy dependence from abroad and secure the fabric productive “.

Excise tax cut: cash 5 thousand euros

The text of the Aid Decree quater also provides for an extraordinary contribution, in the form of a tax credit, in favor of companies for the purchase of electricity and natural gas. With an allocation of 3.4 billion euros, the extraordinary contribution to businesses and businesses such as bars, restaurants and businesses for the purchase of electricity and natural gas was extended until 31 December 2022. The enhanced rates of the tax credit equal to: 40% for energy-intensive and gas-intensive companies are also confirmed; 30% for small businesses that use energy with power starting from 4.5 kW.

Fuels chapter: 1.3 billion euros go to the extension from 19 November 2022 and until 31 December 2022 of the tax discount on petrol and diesel excise duties which confirms the cut of 30.5 cents per liter (also considering the effect on ‘VAT). For LPG, the discount is worth 8 euro cents per kilogram, which rises to about 10 cents considering the impact on VAT.

THE MIGRANT ISSUE

“The current management is not working”

On the question, “I will ask Parliament what it thinks, if we are to be the only port of disembarkation for NGOs – said Prime Minister Meloni, when asked about the tensions with France over the Ocean Viking affair -. I want to seek a common and serious solution, which I also discussed while speaking with Macron, with Scholz, in the EU, a European mission is needed to defend the external European borders ». She adds: “You know how I think, for example we have to open hot spots in Africa”.

The reaction of France is incomprehensible

“When it comes to retaliation in the context of the European dynamic, something tends not to work. I was very impressed by the aggressive reaction of the French government which from my point of view is incomprehensible and unjustified, ”said Meloni. She added: «The NGO Acean Viking ship docking in France today is the first NGO ship ever to dock in France with 230 migrants. This has generated a very harsh reaction against Italy which has brought in almost 90 thousand emigrants ».

“No agreement provides for Italy as a landing place”

So far in Europe, the premier points out, “117 migrants have been relocated, 38 to France. Should Italy be the only port of disembarkation for those arriving from Africa? This is not written in any agreement, and I don’t think it’s right. ‘ «Yesterday – remembers Meloni – did we land 600 people on the same day and in front of 234 people, diplomatic relations are lost? This shows that the situation can no longer be this ».

Isolate Italy? Better to isolate the smugglers “

“Europe could also decide to tackle the migrant issue by isolating Italy, but I think it would be better to isolate the smugglers,” premier Giorgia Meloni said in a passage of the press conference. The reference, once again, is to tensions with France.

Paris. trust has broken with Italy

Confidence has broken with Italy: the French Secretary of State for EU Affairs, Laurence Bonne, said this to France Info. Boone recalled that Rome “had committed itself to the EU solidarity mechanism” and that “the treaties apply beyond the life of a government, otherwise if we had to change the rules every time it would be unsustainable. The current Italian government – he continued – has not respected the mechanism for which it was committed and has broken trust. I think it can be said, because there was a unilateral decision that has put lives in danger and which, moreover, is not in conformity with international law ”.