What must happen for Millonarios to be seeded in home runs

While seven teams will seek to qualify at eight, there are five other teams that will be looking for a good result, in order to be in a good group to reach the final. In addition, there are three teams that will seek to be seeded, among them, millionaires.

Although they are already classified, the first three teams of the eight best want to reach the famous ‘invisible point’, in order to have an affordable group and access to the grand final. In addition, they will have a great advantage, facing the goal of being in the final of the BetPlay League.

In that sense, Millionaires will have to win against La Equidad in order to have the first latent option to stay in the first two places in the tournament, since the ambassador is in the first position with 37 points, two behind the second, which is Águilas Doradas, and three behind the third, which is Nacional.

What happens if Millonarios draws against La Equidad in the BetPlay League?

Due to the position in the table, if they tie, they would have the possibility of being seeded, since it would not depend on any result, so Golden Eagles win, since it would be second. Different case if he loses, because if he does, he must hope that the country teams do not win in their matches.

Where to see the definition of the eight finalists in the BetPlay League?

All the matches will be played at 7 pm simultaneously and can be enjoyed on the signal of the country’s cable operators and on Win Sports Online, as follows:

DIM vs Unión Magdalena: Win Sports.

Millionaires vs Equity: Win Sports+

Tolima vs. National:

DIRECTV: 1635 and 635

CLEAR: 1001

MOVISTAR: 897,303 and 03

TIGO: signal 2

Bucaramanga vs America:

CLEAR: 1152 and 152

MOVISTAR: 611

EMCALI: 249

Huila vs. Junior:

DIRECTV: 1637 and 637

CLEAR: 1503 and 503

MOVISTAR: 898, 816 y App 816

TV ISLAND: 100 and 800

Golden Eagles vs. Jaguars:

CLEAR: 1157

MOVISTAR: 702 y App 702

Pereira vs. Oil Alliance:

MOVISTAR: 304 y App 304

grass vs. Envigado:

DIRECTV: 1639 and 639

CLEAR: 1010

MOVISTAR: 802 y App 802

Once Caldas vs. Santa Fe:

DIRECTV: 1636 and 636

CLEAR: 1007 and 107

MOVISTAR: 899, 801 y App 801

Cali vs. Boyacá Chico:

CLEAR: 153

MOVISTAR: 311 y App 311

