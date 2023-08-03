Home » What one finds in Santa Marta
What one finds in Santa Marta

What one finds in Santa Marta

One cannot understand how there are drivers who care about ‘five cents’ for the lives of other people who pass through the city. This situation in which the driver of the EOR-627 license plate truck, registered in Santa Marta, obstructs the pedestrian crossing with his parking lot above the platform a few meters from the traffic light located on Carrera 19 near Avenida del Ferrocarril, Boulevard La sector. 19, in front of the Las Palmas Shopping Center. As evidenced in the photographic record, in order to pass, walkers have to get off the road with a large vehicular flow, exposing themselves to being involved in a traffic accident. Where is the traffic?

