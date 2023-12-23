Home » What party did Elmer Abonía, the murdered mayor of Guachené, belong to?
What party did Elmer Abonía, the murdered mayor of Guachené, belong to?

What party did Elmer Abonía, the murdered mayor of Guachené, belong to?

Rodríguez was a public accountant by profession, he had a specialization in administrative law and tax management. He had previously been a councilor of the same municipality between 2000 and 2007, he also served as head of internal control of the municipal mayor of Guachené in 2008, he was manager of the Multiativa Cooperative, among other positions.

The political community that gave him its blessing to run for mayor in 2019 was the Liberal Party. For now, the authorities continue working to find those responsible and clarify the reasons for the vile murder of the mayor.

