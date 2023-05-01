What Petro or what eight quarters

Up to the crown of our heads we are with this Petro. As always, this gentleman, he has wanted to be the center of attraction and to achieve it he comes to commit the biggest nonsense. The path to the presidency was opened for him when those who should have been busy consolidating a serious candidate from his party dedicated themselves to warning us and filling us with terror by announcing that the wolf would arrive. The wolf arrived and is making disasters. Being just one pre-candidate among dozens, and that for just over a year, he decided that Ukraine could not be a source of interest, even if the whole world set its eyes on that country that for Colombians did not mean much, because the important thing was to attend to the delusions of the new “banana führer” when he said “transcendental” things about land, poverty and, especially, climate change in an inspired language, that few could understand, to come out with the next pearl; “What Ukraine or what eight rooms”.

I admit that security in their fields and cities becomes more important for Colombians and, for individuals, that of their daily environment, than what happens in Donbas; as well as that the reason for their concerns is how to get to the end of the month with their salary or manage to earn the day that brings home the market and have enough money for other immediate expenses, or how to pay for school or their children’s college. It is understandable that a pre-candidate, in his eagerness to achieve victory, emphasizes in his speech the needs and urgency in matters such as health, education, employment and the security of his people to offer them solutions in case of reaching the presidency and not in the consequences of a military intervention there in the former Soviet Union. I have nothing to object to about that, what is worrying is that this candidate, in a totally inexplicable way within the democratic game, came to power and, already inaugurated as president, dedicates his time and the resources of Colombians to travel around the world offering absurd solutions to things of such little relevance, compared to the urgency of their fellow citizens, such as climate change when the country is dramatically impoverished and issues such as health is bombarded with articles included in a reform, in which is engaged without any consideration, which is going to annihilate a service that has been effective for everyone for the past few years.

And this man achieves his goal. All eyes are on him and what Oscar Wilde sarcastically said is true: “There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.” It is inevitable to criticize Petro, we see this even in those who supported him when he was a simple candidate, the one who could boast, parodying Wilde’s famous phrase, that there is only one thing in Colombia worse than talking about Petro, and that is Don’t talk about Petro.

We are full of memes, opinion articles, covers of the “media sluts”, trills, videos on the networks dedicated to the aforementioned that have a boomerang effect for those who, quite rightly, dedicate their time to sharing how much disaster the current government and how much stupidity comes out of the mouth of the enlightened. But the question that comes to mind is whether we are losing our way when we turn our attention, almost masochistically, to a character who doesn’t deserve it while the country falls apart. What makes a nation are not its leaders but its people: “Democracy is a decision of society. The first characteristic of democracy is that, in it, the laws and norms are constructed or transformed precisely by the same people who are going to live, comply with and protect them”.

There must be a submissive people, prone to their democratic construction falling apart, for a “banana führer” to be able to impose his will against that of society. It is a source of shame that we have a president like the current one, a vice president like the current one, a first lady like the current one, ministers like the current ones, a Congress like the current one, etc., etc.; What we should take care of is not allowing such adverse conditions to lead us to be mere witnesses, no matter how critical we are, and not focus on how to prevent damage and, if it occurs, how to rebuild from the beginning. debris.