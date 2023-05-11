What psychological traumas can dogs suffer?

Dogs can suffer from various psychological disorders, some of which include phobias, separation anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorderdepression and other mental disorders.

These disorders can manifest through symptoms such as loss of appetite, destructive behaviors, repetitive movements, lack of energy, behavior and character changes, among others.

If it is suspected that a dog is suffering from a psychological disorder, it is important to go to the vet as soon as possible to receive a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Prevention

To prevent psychological disorders in dogs, it is important to provide them with a safe and stable environment, with a consistent daily routine and enough physical and mental exercise.

It is also advisable to socialize them properly from an early age and expose them to different situations and stimuli so that they learn to adapt to them.

Besides, it is important to pay attention to changes in the dog’s behavior and seek professional help if you suspect that you are suffering from a psychological disorder.

Veterinarians and dog behavior experts can provide proper diagnoses and treatment to help the dog overcome its emotional problems.

Behavior

To identify if a dog has suffered psychological trauma, It is important to watch for changes in their behavior.

Some signs of emotional disturbances in dogs include changes in your appetite, excessive sleepiness, irritability, compulsive lickingchanges in their behavior, lack of emotion before stimuli, among others.

They may also overreact to touch or noise, show no curiosity, or be unable to cope with common daily problems.

Therapies

There are different psychological therapy techniques that can be used to treat dogs with trauma, although not all of them are specific to dogs.

Psychologists may use techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy, exposure therapyeye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapyamong others, to work on the unconscious and emotional part of the dog’s brain, which is where post-traumatic shock occurs.

In addition, dog-assisted therapy can also be helpful in some cases, as dogs can help combat unwanted loneliness and maintain a person’s emotional well-being.

It is important that the treatment is personalized and adapted to the specific needs of the dog and its owner, so it is recommended to seek the help of an expert in canine behavior or a psychologist specialized in animal therapy.

Comments