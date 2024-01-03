What rises in 2024 hand in hand with inflation and the minimum wage – news

It is expected that between 40% and 50% of inflation for the entire year will be caused by January and February 2024.

The first month of 2024 brings relevant economic information for the rest of the year, especially on the increase in prices of products and services, linked to inflation and the minimum wage. In addition, the entry into force of the tax reform and expectations for the drop in interest rates at the local and international level stand out.

These issues are analyzed by the Scotiabank Colpatria analyst team in the January “Economic Five.”

What prices rise with inflation in December 2023 and with the minimum wage?

With the arrival of January 2024, increases are observed in some prices that are indexed to 2023 inflation or the 12% increase in the minimum wage. Examples include rentals and family basket products related to public procedure fees. Although the minimum wage is now indexed to fewer components of the family basket, its impact is reflected in areas such as the management of horizontal properties, especially in security and surveillance services. It is expected that between 40% and 50% of inflation for the entire year will be caused by January and February 2024.

What do companies and individuals expect with the tax reform?

The start of the national government brought with it a new tax reform that will affect the taxes of some individuals and companies in 2024, based on 2023 income and profits. It is crucial to maintain contact with accounting professionals to take these new taxes into account. Withholding at Source, ICA taxes, among others, are recomposed, generating a significant impact on withholding at source and income payment, especially for salaries above $8,000,000 per month on average. It is essential to consider disposable income when budgeting for 2024.

What to expect in interest rates in Colombia?

At the end of January, the Bank of the Republic meets for the first time in the year, generating expectations of sustained reductions in the reference interest rate due to the gradual decline in inflation since the second half of last year. The decisions and signals from the Bank of the Republic will be crucial, since lower rates can boost business investments and recompose financial obligations. A decrease in Term Deposit Certificate (CDT) rates is anticipated, which should be taken into account when planning debt projects or excess liquidity.

End of the holidays and start of the school season, what is reactivated in January?

January marks the end of the holiday season and a change in the household consumption structure. While during the holidays tourism, culture and entertainment predominated, in January and February there will be more focus on school supplies, return to work, transportation and the extra expenses of the holidays that generated debt. It is crucial to be clear about income, expenses and how much of the income goes to financial costs. For employees, the increase in salary should be considered due to the reactivation of conventional economic sectors and the beginning of payment of extra vacation expenses.

International Panorama: what is coming in growth, interest rates and inflation

Last month (December), large central banks in the world such as the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve in the United States indicated that interest rates would stop rising, generating interest in emerging assets, such as Colombian ones. It is also observed that global inflation is subsiding and gradually returning to the goals of central banks. In addition, government support for consumption is being reduced, which could cause a slowdown in the global economy, especially in Europe and Asia. This could affect Colombia’s raw material prices and exports in the short term.

Finally, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Palestine, are relevant tensions to evaluate the impact on Colombia’s export demand and, therefore, on the local exchange rate.

