What road improvements has the Mayor’s Office of Cali delivered?

The state of the Santiago de Cali road network has always been a cause for concern for its citizens, who deserve roads in optimal conditions.

The capital of the Valley has 2935 kilometers of roads in the territory; 251 kilometers correspond to rural areas and 1,826 kilometers to urban roads, of which about 68% make up local neighborhood roads.

Starting this year, the ‘Obras de Corazón’ program transformed local roads in 14 neighborhoods such as El Troncal, La Base, Nueva Base, Chapinero, Alameda, Bretaña, Alto Nápoles, San Carlos, Andrés Sanín, Santa Isabel, Nueva Granada, Nueva Tequendama, Lido and Miraflores, where the asphalt layer of complete sections was removed and reinstalled.

“Our contract to renew the road network is in full swing and in 2023, we will transform the most critical roads that Cali has, in order to improve mobility,” said Néstor Martínez Sandoval, head of the Infrastructure portfolio.

Currently, this program of the Mayor’s Office of Cali has reached 77% of execution, improving the local and main roads of the city, with the aim of mitigating the deterioration of the Cali road network.

In which communes have their roads been intervened in Cali?

“We are very satisfied with the Southeast highway, which has been fully intervened. Similarly, 9th Street. These are fundamental roads for the city. Neighborhoods such as El Troncal, El Refugio and Santa Isabel have been recovered with the ‘Obras de Corazón’ project,” said Néstor Martínez Sandoval, Cali District Infrastructure Secretary.

Communes with the greatest road intervention:

• 4.

• 8.

• 10.

• 19.

“It is very important to tell the community that we are not covering holes, we are recovering entire stretches. The tracks we are building will last more than 10 years. The work is not provisional, it is not temporary, it is definitive so that citizens can have greater mobility and security”, concluded the engineer Martínez.

Keep in mind:

– With the Infrastructure operational group, Carrera 1 between streets 44 and 70, and the rural roads of El Saladito, La Castilla, La Elvira and La Buitrera were improved.

– Calle 26 from the Santa Elena gallery to Carrera 13, the road between the botanical garden and the zoo and the Southeast highway between Carreras 39 and Calle 26, will be carried out in this final stretch of the Ospina Government.

– With an intervention area of ​​246 thousand square meters, 39 kilometers, 218 road sections and an investment of $68 billion, the ‘#ObrasDeCorazón’ transform the streets of Cali.

“We are intervening communes 9, 4 and 19, among others, where we are in several neighborhoods and we have renovated 214 road sections. Currently, 38 streets are under intervention,” said Eliana Martínez Tenorio, Undersecretary of Infrastructure and Road Maintenance.

“Currently, we have started the intervention from race 39 to 26. What do we intend to do? The recovery of the most critical sections. It has already been evaluated with the contractor”, added the engineer Martínez Tenorio.

Statistics:

1. The District Infrastructure Secretariat plans to recover 389 road sections; Of these, 218 have been made by the Consorcio Vial 2022, contractor of the ‘Obras de Corazón’.

2. 22 communes and 61 neighborhoods will be intervened in the remainder of the year. It should be noted that the Operating Group is also included in this consolidated.

3. Based on the improvement of streets from contract 0784, that of ‘Obras de Corazón’, $70 billion of the loan has been executed and to date it has 77% execution.

Road work that advances in Cali:

After completing the sections from Carrera 44 to Carrera 70 in both directions, the ‘#ObrasDeCorazón’ of the Mayor’s Office of Cali continues on the Southeast highway between Carreras 39 and 23, south/north direction.

“These works are going to benefit us a lot for our company, our city. I know that we are going to have better mobility and a better flow of vehicles. The cars that come to the highway will arrive on time,” said David Santacruz, commercial advisor for Gpsec Colombia.

Data:

1. More than $17 billion pesos will be invested in the main corridor of the Southeast highway, thanks to public credit resources managed by the Ospina Administration and requested from the Cali Council.

2. In total, 6.1 kilometers will be recovered with road rehabilitation works on this important main road in Cali.

Pedestrian bridges delivered:

The District Administration delivered two new bridges that benefit pedestrian access in communes 7 and 10, specifically in the 7 de Agosto, Andrés Sanín and San Judas neighborhoods.

In carrera 9ª with calle 73 and in carrera 49 with calle 25, in communes 7 and 10 respectively, these new structures are located that contribute to a clean and modern city.

350 students directly benefit to access educational facilities and their homes.

