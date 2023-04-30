What role should the ‘first ladies’ play? President of Asodamas responds

The first lady of the Nation, Verónica Alcocer, has generated a national debate on the role that the wives of the presidents of Colombia should play, due to their participation in different government decisions, trips abroad representing the country, and even for his way of dancing

EL PILÓN spoke about this topic with Diana García, president of the Association of First Ladies of Colombia, an organization created 15 years ago, and who has been on these days as a jury at the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival.

Diana García, president of Asodamas and first lady of Villanueva, the municipality of La Guajira. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

What analysis do you make of the role that Verónica Alcocer has played in the national government? There are those who question her for not being an official, while others praise her actions…

Each of the social managers seeks a way to impact the territories. It is not the same to be a social manager of a sixth category municipality than of a department, whether on the coast or in the interior of the country, each of them has their priorities and talents to develop and we have to ensure that they can get ahead.

What do you think should be the role of these women in different governments?

The idea is to add our social agendas to the structural work that mayors or rulers, who can be a husband, brother, cousin or son, because there are also mother social managers, have been developing in the administrations.

From Asodamas de Colombia, the objective is to work for that female leader, head of the household, who earn the minimum, have talents but are not visible, and try to seek to improve the quality of life of these grassroots women. The first ladies must watch over them, highlight them, and try to train them so that the work they are doing on a daily basis is technified and managed so that they have a more solid livelihood and do not depend on absolutely anyone. This is the only way to develop true gender equality.

The figure of the first lady is also associated with the protection of children, but there are cases of machismo when the first ladies do not focus only on that area, do you think that this problem is still in force?

Yes, with all the vulnerable populations that are: women, children and adolescents, LGBTI, people with disabilities and other groups.

Regarding machismo, I think that it is a system that must be changed, it is not easy to be first lady when I have to put aside my company to accompany my husband, being aware that there is no legal income from the Mayor’s Office because there is no Budget for the municipal or departmental social manager.

It is heavy when we have our home, fulfill work commitments and triple ourselves to be able to attend and accompany social work in exchange for personal satisfaction, a “gracias” or a smile

Precisely some of the issues towards social managers is that they are not civil servants and carry out actions within the administrations, what is the way of work that you, for example, do in Villanueva, La Guajira?

The way of working is to accompany the different departments of the administration. In my case, I am in a sixth category municipality, one is a coequiper of the different secretariats that we have, being aware that we have to collaborate without budget management.

And what about women who do not want to assume those roles, as has happened in other cities in the country?

Absolutely nothing. It is one of the things that the population must take into account at the time of the election, that a trained work team must always be chosen so that we do not have 4 years of complaints as normally happens.

You were a jury in the Minor Accordion category of the Vallenato Festival, how was the level of the participants?

I am surprised with how those girls play the accordion. It is not only La Guajira, Cesar and the Caribbean, it is Colombia and the world waiting to participate in a Vallenato Festival.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista