The establishment that sells waffles in Santiago from cali what gender multiple debates about the marketing strategy usedwill receive the visit of the Secretary of Security of the capital of the Valley.

“We have seen the videos, the movement on social networks, the viralization that this business has had, we have articulated a visit with the Secretary of Health and Well-being, the Cali Fire Department, the Metropolitan Police and the Secretary of Security and Justice of the city, to verify the conditions in which these activities are being carried out”, said Jimmy Dranguet, Secretary of Security of the city.

“If it borders on illegality or they are doing activities that are not allowed by the security code, we will apply the measures. In my opinion with obscene acts and an activity that cannot be carried out in the Parque del Perro”, added the official.

Dranguet also stressed that the rights of families, boys and girls must be protected who travel every day through this renowned sector of the city of Cali.

“We are not prohibiting it, but they should make it at specific times and in places where the territorial regulations allow itwithout affecting the rights of others. In a place like the dog park; that all types of public visit it at different times, this type of activity with obscene acts cannot be carried out. It is not the Cali that we want to represent ”, he added.

“Cali as a Special District promotes economic activities, which generates jobs and resources; but there are limits, and the limit is respect for others. We want to support businessmen, but in a way that makes us look good as a city” concluded by saying the Secretary of Security and Justice of CaliJimmy Dranguet.

During this visit, members of the Secretaries of Health, Social Welfare and Security; of the Fire Department and the Cali Police.

It may interest you: ‘Severo Scoundrel’ has caused controversy for its peculiar service As reported through social networks, this place not only offers controversial edible products, but also would perform erotic shows for women at the time of serving the order. Read more

Comments