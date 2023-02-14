A new, intense and diverse day of mobilizations and marches will take place nationwide, including Santiago de Cali, starting on Tuesday, February 14.

Today he was elected by the Colombian men and women who express positions in favor of the National Government; initiative to which, likewise, the caleñas and caleños join, who will expose their support for President Gustavo Petro.

Citizens who disagree with the National Government will demonstrate on Wednesday the 15th of this month in Cali and the main cities of Colombia.

Schedules and routes that the marches will have in Cali :

08:00 Meeting point: Puerto Rellena and in the Roundabout of the Terminal (Old Railway).

Ruta: Heading towards the Parque de las Banderas (central meeting point), dialogues about the reforms and different cultural activities.

Measures defined by the Cali Mayor’s Office :

The premise of this regulation installed by the Municipal Administration is to guarantee the tranquility and safety of those involved in these demonstrations and those who do not participate in them.

According to the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet:

1. A Unified Command Post was installed where several points of importance were agreed upon for the attention of these mobilizations, since the idea is to carry out continuous accompaniment to these events.

2. With the military forces, PMU instructions were given to attend the marches scheduled for this week.

3. They held the technical security table, a space where all the authorities of the district meet, accompanied by the public defense organization and all the entities to organize a strategy for the right of the demonstrations scheduled in Cali for February 14 and 15.

4. From Monday, February 13, any removal or transfer of large objects within the urban perimeter will be prohibited, this, in order to avoid any inconvenience that puts the people who will be part of the aforementioned marches at risk.

5. A strategic plan was agreed to guarantee the right of people who want to go out and demonstrate; and the right of citizens to continue with their daily lives.

“We want to clarify to the entire population that a National Strike is not declared, they are peaceful demonstrations that a group of citizens want to make, as authorities we are going to respect them and accompany them within the framework of the Constitution and the law, but it is not a Unemployment is not a generalized situation throughout the country and all municipalities; They are focused groups with established routes. As authorities we are going to guarantee and respect their right, but also that of all citizens,” said the Secretary of Security and Justice.

Likewise, Dranguet highlighted that so far there have been no reports of blockades, however, in order for the people of Cali to continue with all their daily activities, the idea is that they are aware of the information channels and social networks of the mayor’s office and other authorities.

“We are going to report through our official social networks the future of the demonstrations, look at those official pages of both the Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office, we will be informing the community in a timely manner of any event in the City of Cali, to that the citizens be calm”, closed the official.

Who would you vote for for mayor of Cali? We invite you to participate in our survey by clicking on → this link. Your response will be confidential.

What is the fear?

These mobilizations for and against the Government of Gustavo Petro, taking into account the marked polarization installed in our country, will undoubtedly measure the forces between the popular sectors.

This is why the National Trade Union Council (CGN) invited the Colombian president to call for the unity of the country and expressed his concern about these marches, which have not only received the support of various members of the government coalition, but also of the same president Gustavo Petro.

“We call on the President of the Republic so that citizens, based on their own judgments and opinions, decide to support them or not,” says the CGN, while warning that “Transfer the debate to the streets, promoting horizontal interference between branches of public power put institutionality at risk”.

Photo: Western newspaper

Comments