What should be paid attention to when children are treated at home after being infected with the new coronavirus?

What should be paid attention to when children are treated at home after being infected with the new coronavirus?

Reporter Huang Heqing from our newspaper reports How to take medicine safely after being infected with the new coronavirus, and what should be paid attention to in children’s home treatment… Li Huiying, director of the Pharmacy Department of Kunming Children’s Hospital, answered questions such as “what should be paid attention to in children’s home treatment”.

What should be paid attention to when children are infected with the new coronavirus at home? Li Huiying said: “Children are quite different from adults in terms of drug absorption, distribution, and metabolism. After children are infected with the new coronavirus, children with mild symptoms can be monitored at home. When corresponding symptoms appear, symptomatic treatment or oral drug treatment can be carried out. “She introduced that children should pay attention to the following points when using drugs: in principle, use drugs as a single drug as much as possible, and reduce the simultaneous use of different drugs; do not allow infants and children to take adult drugs; when using drugs, parents must strictly follow the doctor’s recommended children’s usage. Use according to the dosage; parents should observe the changes of the child’s condition in time, if the child has a tendency to aggravate the condition, such as high fever that persists for 3 days, aggravated cough, shortness of breath, lethargy, persistent refusal to eat, etc., they should seek medical treatment in time.

