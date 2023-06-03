What speaks for Leipzig, what for Frankfurt?

Who will win the DFB Cup? The roles are clearly divided: RB Leipzig is the defending champion and Champions League starter favored in the final this Saturday (8 p.m. / ZDF and Sky). But Eintracht Frankfurt has earned a lot of respect after strong years in the cup competitions.
That speaks for RB Leipzig
Leipzig is in top form in time for the season finale. There were five victories in a row in the Bundesliga, with the first win ever at Bayern Munich, the club qualified again for the Champions League. In addition, all the stars are fit again, the offensive with Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai can play every defense in the world. The fact that the second title beckons in a row is an additional motivation. “We have a huge chance to defend the title. Not so many teams did that,” said captain Willi Orban.
That speaks against RB Leipzig
Not much. The cup record against Frankfurt is negative, but RB met Eintracht first. In 2019/20, the Saxons lost 1: 3 to the Hesse in the round of 16. The previous 15 duels are completely balanced. Each team won four times and there were seven draws. The mood is likely to be against Leipzig, and a Frankfurt majority is expected in the stands. “We know that Eintracht fans are very inventive when it comes to buying tickets and the stadiums are always black and white. But we will also have a few people from Leipzig in the stadium,” said RB coach Marco Rose.
That speaks for Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht wants to give their coach Oliver Glasner a perfect farewell. In 2018, Niko Kovac won the title against FC Bayern in his last game as Frankfurt coach. The professionals have such extra motivation this time, before the final act under the Austrian Glasner. “I think there will be another jolt through the team on Saturday because we have achieved incredible things with Oli,” said captain Sebastian Rode. The title wins in the DFB Cup and the way to the Europa League title in 2022 showed: Frankfurt can play big knockout games.
That speaks against Eintracht Frankfurt
Many key players lost their form in the overall weak back series. The offensive around Jesper Lindström, Daichi Kamada and Mario Götze could not build on the strong fall. Too often, striker Randal Kolo Muani has been left to his own devices. There has recently been speculation about Kolo Muani that the Frenchman should be courted by Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern. The departures of Glasner and Kamada are fixed. The only way to get into the Europa League is to win the cup, which increases the pressure on the Hessians.
