What speaks for Leipzig, what for Frankfurt?

Not much. The cup record against Frankfurt is negative, but RB met Eintracht first. In 2019/20, the Saxons lost 1: 3 to the Hesse in the round of 16. The previous 15 duels are completely balanced. Each team won four times and there were seven draws. The mood is likely to be against Leipzig, and a Frankfurt majority is expected in the stands. “We know that Eintracht fans are very inventive when it comes to buying tickets and the stadiums are always black and white. But we will also have a few people from Leipzig in the stadium,” said RB coach Marco Rose.