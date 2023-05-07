Home » What students want and expect from the ÖH
Am I going or not going? 350,000 students in Austria are currently asking themselves this question. From May 9th to 11th the election of the Austrian Students’ Union (ÖH) will take place. Students can choose their representatives at three levels (field of study, university, federal representation).

In the past, however, interest was limited. A meager eight percent of all students at the University of Klagenfurt went to the polls in 2021. And this time, a few days before the start of the election, some are still undecided.

“Apart from the advertising posters you see at the university, little is communicated about it,” says Maximilian. The 26-year-old teacher student misses the presence of the six factions (VSStÖ, Plus, AG, Gras, KSV-KJÖ, Die Brut) fighting for the presidency. “I didn’t think about it. But it’s in the room,” the 21-year-old psychology student Marlies leaves open as to whether she will vote. Fellow student Eva (20) plans to go to the ballot box, but doesn’t yet know where she will put her cross: “I have no idea about the election programs.” Only computer science student Redja (23) and media and communication student Carina (23) are certain: he won’t vote, but she will.

Large part is uninformed

Lack of information and a lack of interest in the student body are the main reasons for the low turnout, like the ÖH student survey from 2022 shows. Although 62 percent of the approximately 28,000 respondents feel very well to well informed about the work of the ÖH, 37 percent say they know little or nothing about it. “There is a lack of involving the students,” believes Maximilian.

Marlies appreciates the free coffee and printer service. “Other than that, unfortunately, I have little connection to her,” says the 21-year-old. “As a student, you simply have to inform yourself more,” says Eva. Maximilian would like more up-to-date curricula, Carina would like more events on campus: “They do that well, but there can still be more.”

