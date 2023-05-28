What Tehreek-e-Insaf has done, Mukti Bahini has not done, Khurshid Shah

Sunday, May 28, 2023, 2:18 p.m



Last updated Sunday, May 28, 2023, 2:27 p.m

Sukkur: Leader of PPP and Federal Minister Khursheed Shah has said that what Tehreek-e-Insaf has done, even Mukti Bahini has not done.

While talking to the media in Sukkur, Khurshid Shah said that the parties formed at night are like that, they disappear during the day, Tehreek-e-Insaf was not a political party, there was no timid leader, I will tell the workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf that now There is also time to come to alternative parties, Imran Khan says from the beginning that he is not a political person, I also know his nature, even the Bengalis in the Mukti Bahini movement did not do the same as they have done.

He said that there have been incidents that have never been seen before, earlier, nothing was said about the wrong decision of the court, but now times have changed, there is no danger to democracy, the role of the court at the time of independence is still the same. There is a character, the election will be held at its appointed time, Imran Khan walked for nine months with a plaster cast and a bucket on his head.