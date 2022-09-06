Many of the current studies on language, which refer to the theories of the American linguist Noam Chomsky, try to formulate universal laws capable of explaining and predicting the linguistic phenomena observable in the languages ​​of the world .

Since Galileo Galilei theorized the scientific method in Dialogue on the two greatest systems of the world in 1632, science became a way of looking at the world with new eyes, interpreting events according to a set of laws that predict their course.

One of the fundamental contributions of Chomskian linguistic research has been to identify principles shared by all natural languages ​​and the parameters that govern linguistic variation. An example of a principle common to all languages ​​is that each sentence must have a subject. Languages ​​vary according to the parameter that determines whether the subject of a sentence should be pronounced or not.

These principles and parameters are not violated even in the grammar of patients suffering from various types of brain diseases and in that of children who are acquiring their mother tongue (and not). The same conclusions hold true when considering dialects and “non-standard” varieties: these linguistic systems show regularities and grammatical patterns similar to those observable in the languages ​​of culture. It may also come as a surprise that dialects are currently one of the best virtual laboratories for understanding the intrinsic mechanisms of language.

The scientific method is based on the possibility of constructing an experiment by manipulating a single factor and maintaining the other constants. This allows to split a multifactorial complex system into phenomena attributable to a relatively simple rule.

For ethical reasons, it is not possible to construct experiments by teaching children invented languages ​​in which only one property is manipulated as required by the scientific method.

To isolate the single factors that determine the complexity of linguistic systems, it is however possible to exploit the fact that dialects can be grammatically very similar languages ​​and that they are not modified at the table by normative grammar.

The variation between dialects allows us to mimic a laboratory in which the variables underlying language are split and individual factors can be observed and studied under the microscope. Similarly, the acquisition of dialects allows us to refine our hypotheses about how children learn languages.

Studying the acquisition of dialects we find exactly the same mechanisms and the same phases that we observe in the acquisition of standard languages.

Furthermore, it is possible to study the competence of Italian-dialect speakers as a particular case of bilingualism, calculating not only the degree of bilingualism but also the way in which the two languages, Italian and dialect, contribute to developing cognitive skills in executive functions, i.e. planning, control and coordination of the cognitive system, more effective than those in monolingual speakers.

Emanuela Sanfelici she is associate professor at the department of linguistic and literary studies of the University of Padua.

Cecilia Poletto she is full professor at the department of linguistic and literary studies of the University of Padua.