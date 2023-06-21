What the party flag refers to is what the league flag points to Xi Jinping’s ardent expectations for the work of the Communist Youth League – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 19, 2023, the Nineteenth National Congress of the Chinese Communist Youth League opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“The Communist Youth League is the party’s assistant and reserve army, and an important force in the party’s youth work.” Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has attached great importance to the Communist Youth League and youth work, and cared about the growth and success of young people. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words profoundly clarified the status, role, objectives, tasks, responsibilities, and practical requirements of the party’s youth work, guiding the direction for the party’s youth work in the new era.

