What the presidential propose in education

This is the first of seven installments of a series that will be published by Diario El Mercurio with the proposals in different areas that appear in the work plans of the candidates for the Presidency of Ecuador.

This edition includes the field of education, which is one of the main problems, especially due to the lack of opportunities that students have to enter higher education.

Yaku Pérez: Claro que se puede alliance

It proposes to build a national emancipatory and diverse education system through the democratization of a model that guarantees universal basic training.

It also offers free admission to university education and incorporates an autonomous, efficient and quality bilingual intercultural education system.

It also undertakes to promote a humanist, technical and technological baccalaureate associated with local productive systems, to support the productive development of the country.

It also proposes to encourage the permanence of students in formal education with a scholarship and credit policy that combats school dropout.

It is committed to ensuring higher education with autonomy, research and production of knowledge. In addition, to restore the budget for higher educational institutions.

In its work plan there is a section on innovation, science and technology, so that students acquire a commitment to personal and social change through the use of science and technology.

Daniel Noboa: National Democratic Action Alliance

In its work plan there is a section called “education for peace” and in this it offers to work with schools and families to promote education in values, respect and tolerance from childhood.

It proposes creating educational programs focused on the peaceful resolution of conflicts and respect for human rights, to promote harmonious coexistence.

It also offers to strengthen ongoing training programs and training of teaching staff in pedagogies addressed to the needs of each stage of formative development.

It is also committed to making strategic alliances that promote technical and vocational education, linking the educational system and the productive sector, in order to create a more comprehensive educational vision.

It proposes promoting integrative spaces for intercultural education, facilitating intercultural training tools from childhood to ensure cultural diversity and ancestral knowledge.

It also proposes to implement financial education programs to improve public understanding of financial services; In addition, integrate entrepreneurship content into school curricula.

Luisa González: Citizen Revolution

It commits to strengthening a model bilingual intercultural education system and its teaching materials, with educational and financial autonomy.

It proposes creating an observatory for the Defense of Transparency in Access and Management of Higher Education and Research Institutions.

It also proposes to encourage the active intervention of universities and other higher education institutions in informed, enlightening and critical discussions.

It offers to vindicate the public and social nature of higher education, opposing negotiations that lead to processes of commercialization of education.

It proposes promoting the training of technicians and technologists in the higher education system; and sponsor the mobility of teachers, researchers and students between institutions and abroad.

Jan Topic: For a Country without Fear

It offers to fulfill the investment in education and review the correct allocation to improve the quality of school infrastructure, update educational resources and ensure a supply of teaching and operational staff.

It proposes to implement training and professional development programs for teachers, which ensure updating in the best pedagogical practices and can provide quality education.

Likewise, it proposes promoting incentives to attract and retain the most talented education professionals; and update the educational curriculum.

It offers to promote inclusive education and ensure that all children and youth, regardless of their socioeconomic status, gender, ethnic origin or disability, have the opportunity to access education.

It refers to promoting the incorporation of technology in the educational field, guaranteeing the availability of devices and internet connection in educational institutions for free.

It proposes establishing mechanisms for evaluation and monitoring of educational quality to identify areas for improvement, make adjustments in educational policies and guarantee compliance with quality standards.

Otto Sonnenholzner: Let’s Take Action Alliance

Its work plan includes a proposal to raise educational quality through the improvement of standards at all educational levels, promoting the integral development of students.

Also: increase coverage and equity to guarantee inclusive and standardized education, and promote intercultural education as an inclusive education system.

It offers to increase the gross enrollment rate in the third level of higher education, in universities and polytechnic schools, and in higher institutes and conservatories.

It proposes strengthening the management of public higher education institutions so that they make a greater contribution in terms of coverage, relevance and quality of higher education.

It proposes to promote scholarship programs for the training of human talent in collaboration with international actors and the private sector; and potentiate research and innovation processes in the country.

In his proposal he also mentions that he will strengthen the public procurement processes of higher education institutions; and will improve research and innovation processes.

Bolívar Armijos: FRIEND Movement

In his work plan, which he delivered to the National Electoral Council (CNE), it is stated that “each television channel has to fall with one hour of programming on gender violence a day, just like the radio.”

He proposes reforming the curriculum, “so that students learn to live in a world full of new opportunities and threats. Children must learn to manage in the virtual world…”.

It proposes that students learn the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI); robotics, blockchain, and cybersecurity. It also offers to implement a free online English academy.

In his proposal it appears: “if a child studies in a public school, he will have the right to a tablet and the Internet. If he studies in a private school, he will have the right to a computer with installments (36) without interest”.

It offers that each private university that receives state funds must grant scholarships to 50% of students; and retake the public technical institutes, so that they are also a training alternative.

It commits to incorporate an education for managers of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); and that civics and ethics classes return, as well as logic classes.

Fernando Villavicencio: Build Movement

It proposes expanding the public offer for the scientific and technological training of young people, in addition to an instruction that is linked to the needs and opportunities of the labor market.

Its work plan states “we will implement educational programs that promote values ​​of peaceful coexistence, conflict resolution and a culture of legality from the early stages of training…”.

It offers to establish programs for the prevention of crime and the promotion of comprehensive well-being focused on children and adolescents in vulnerable situations.

It also proposes incorporating family strengthening programs, education in parenting skills and prevention of abuse; and encourage participation in the protection of the rights of children and adolescents.

In its proposal it appears: “we will strengthen civic and ethical education, promoting citizen participation and respect for human rights.”

It offers the development of complementary education, sports, art and culture projects, as well as opportunities to participate in community activities.

Xavier Hervas: CHALLENGE Movement

Its work plan states: “education on the safe use of information and communication technologies will be promoted, as well as the fight against cybercrime and protection of personal data.”

It offers to promote education in values, ethics and citizenship from the early stages, promoting respect for the law, peaceful coexistence and crime prevention.

It proposes raising awareness and awareness campaigns on the importance of crime prevention and the responsibility of all citizens in building a safe society.

He proposes assuming the responsibility to provide technological education to the approximately 210,000 young high school graduates who do not have a place in universities.

Commits to guarantee universal access to education; to the strengthening of early education; improve educational quality; inclusive education; and promote free connectivity.

Also to implement policies that provide scholarships, subsidies or financial support programs for low-income families.

