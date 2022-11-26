November 25, 2022 10:06

It is a health crisis, of course, but not only. The images of the clashes that took place this week in the huge iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, in central China, show that the crisis is also social and political, as well as a sign of the transformation underway in globalisation.

In the Taiwanese Foxconn factory, which employs around 200,000 workers and which constitutes a sort of city within a city, the explosion of anger was caused by the exasperation over repeated isolations and a promise of prizes not kept. On November 24, the factory management spoke of a “computer error” and promised that the bonuses would be paid. But the damage was already done.

Also on November 24, the entire city of Zhengzhou, populated by ten million people, was isolated, and the same happened in some areas of the capital Beijing and other Chinese megacities. Hundreds of millions of people in isolation in the face of 31,000 infections announced by the government, the highest number for two years but also a condition in which people live almost normally elsewhere.

Xi Jinping remains adamant on the “zero covid” policy where the rest of the world has moved on, including neighboring countries that previously adopted the same policy as China, such as South Korea or Taiwan. The Chinese are forced to face massive and inflexible lockdowns as tens of thousands of people gather in Qatar’s stadiums for the soccer world cup. Is it really the same planet?