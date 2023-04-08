the german Tatjana Maria qualified this Friday to the semifinals of the Colsanitas Cup from Bogotá after defeating the Italian Nuria Brancaccio by 6-3 and 6-2 in central field of the Club El Country from the Colombian capital.

Maria dispatched five uncontested balls and won 63% of the points with her first serve and only had two double faults against six for Brancaccio.

With this victory, the German was in line to defend the title achieved last year in Bogotá, achieved that only the Colombian has achieved Fabiola Zuluagawho was champion in 2004 and 2005.

So far Maria has defeated Katrina Scott, Carolina Alves and also Brancacciothe latter in the quarterfinals in a match that lasted 63 minutes.

The next obstacle on her way to the title will be the British Francesca Jones who today beat the Brazilian Laura Pigossi, runner-up in the 2020 edition, 6-4, 6-2.

The schedules for the semifinals of the Colsanitas Cup in Bogotá

After the inconveniences that some games had to play, the schedules and the keys that will be given in the Colsanitas Cup to meet the singles champion, where some of them will be played early at the Country Club in the country’s capital.

On the one hand, in the first semifinal bracket that takes place in one of the most important tennis tournaments on the continent, Francesca Jones from Great Britainwill be measured from 11 am, local time, to one of the favorites for the title, tatjana maria from Germany that yesterday defeated the Slovenian, Tamara Zidansek.

In the other part of the frame, Peyton Stearns from the United States will play their pass to the grand final of the tournament against the number four in the ranking of the Colsanitas Cupthe Russian Kamila Rakhimova, another of those who has been shown as a favorite to win the competition, thanks to her great physical prowess.

One of the protagonists spoke at the Colsanitas Cup

“I am very happy to equal the result of last year in this contest; Sara Sorribes is a very strong player and I’m happy to have beaten her. In the first set I led her 4-0, but she equalized me; however, I was able to break him to go up. In the second I was able to close it after five match points”, he commented. Kamila Rakhimovaone of the tennis players who is looking for her second final in the contest.

Tatjana María wants to beat Fabiola Zuluaga in the Colsanitas Cup

With the victory, she reached 10 consecutive victories, where one of the most important was achieved against the remembered, Jelena Jankovic. Although she can reach 12, the German will have to win another five matches to surpass the record of 17 held by the former Colombian tennis player, Fabiola Zuluaga.

With information from EFE Agency.