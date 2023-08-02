What time does Millonarios play their friendly match against Zaragoza?

Last Tuesday Millionaires arrived in Spain

Millionaires FC He arrived in the Aragonese capital this Tuesday and already trained in an evening session at the facilities of the Ciudad Deportiva del Real Zaragoza and that he has repeated this morning.

For the people of Zaragoza it is the penultimate touchstone, the last one will be on Saturday in Tarragona against Nástic, before facing their eleventh consecutive season in the Second Division in a year in which the fans have once again been excited about their team and have already achieved exceed 26,000 subscribers.

The objective is to achieve the long-awaited return to the soccer elite that year after year has been frustrating in this eternal last decade and that has even made them flirt with relegation on more than one occasion and move even further away from professional soccer.

The team that will face Millionaires in Spain

The team coached by Fran Escribá has had a good preseason with three wins, and two goals conceded, and a defeat in the last game against the French Reims Stadium and before the one who considered that they deserved a better result.

Although the squad has not yet been closed, the Aragonese team arrives at the start of the competition with a fairly approximate image of what the group will be until the winter transfer window.

However, all these results are not a guarantee of anything since it will be next Saturday, August 12, when the first points of the competition are at stake.

The Zaragoza fans will begin to see in action the men with whom this year they trust that they will be able to get promoted and sing the usual “yes we can” with which they encourage them when things get uphill.

What time is the friendly match between Millonarios and Zaragoza played?

The match between Real Zaragoza and Millionaires FC It will be held this Thursday starting at 2:30 p.m., Colombian time and will be broadcast on the Star+ platform.

