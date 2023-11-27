What to do about superinfection? Do I need infusion if I have a fever?Experts’ detailed explanation – Health – China Engineering Network

Winter Respiratory Disease Myths Debunked

As the winter season approaches, experts are stressing the importance of understanding and preventing common respiratory illnesses. In light of this, the “Healthy China” column of the main station brought in experts to clear up some misunderstandings that have been circulating on the internet.

One common myth that was addressed is the fear of superinfection. According to Professor Zhang Wenhong of Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, people should not worry too much about superinfection, as multiple viruses or bacteria can be detected due to very sensitive detection methods. Dr. Tong Tong, Vice President of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, added that just because many pathogens have been detected, it does not necessarily mean they are all harmful. They cautioned that doctors will analyze which bacteria are the patient’s pathogenic bacteria based on the patient’s clinical condition. President Liu Qingquan of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Affiliated to Capital Medical University also weighed in, stating that superinfection is often a result of poor maintenance and subsequent illness, and not always as dire as it may seem.

Another misconception that was cleared up is whether or not Mycoplasma pneumonia is a mutation of the new coronavirus. Experts agreed that these are two separate entities and should not be confused as related.

The issue of icing for a cold or fever was also addressed. As per Tong Zhaohui, patients can recover from a cold quickly with proper rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medication. They stressed that infusions may only be necessary in the case of severe pneumonia, and not for common colds.

Dr. Zhang Wenhong concluded by saying that infusion is generally limited to hospitalized critically ill patients, and oral medications often work better for common colds.

Furthermore, the experts described how most respiratory ailments, including Mycoplasma pneumonia, can be improved with some symptomatic drugs at home. However, they did stress the importance of seeking medical attention if symptoms worsen or persist.

Finally, the discussion shifted to the need for increased exercise in winter and its impact on immunity. It was noted that excessive sweating in cold weather is not conducive to good health and recommended that people pay attention to the weather and wear appropriate clothing when engaging in outdoor activities.

Overall, the information shared by these experts provided much-needed clarity on the treatment and prevention of some of the most common misunderstandings surrounding respiratory diseases during the winter season.

