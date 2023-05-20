What to do before an episode of “Heat stroke”? – news

In recent days, Ideam and other environmental authorities have warned of the increase in temperatures.

So much so that the UN recently launched a worldwide alert about the possibility that the period 2023-2027 will be the hottest on record.

The effects of this increase have been felt in cities like Barranquilla and Cartagena, where temperatures between 36°C and 40°C have been recorded. Similarly, in areas far from the coast, such as Ibagué with 29° or Villavicencio 30°, the increase in completely clear days and with intense sun has been felt.

Avoid “Heat Stroke”

In this context, health situations can arise that are the effect of high temperatures. Those people who are more exposed may be more vulnerable to certain “heat stroke” (technically called heat stroke) which is basically the response of an organism against prolonged sun exposure.

The symptoms can vary between flushed face, headache, feeling of fatigue, intense thirst, nausea and vomiting, muscle cramps, convulsions, profuse sweating and disturbances of consciousness (drowsiness). When the degree of insolation is quite high, a fever higher than 40 degrees Celsius can occur.

What to do in case of heat stroke?

The New EPS Promotion and Prevention area recommends that in the presence of some of these symptoms you should ask for help and find a cool place, out of the reach of the sun. It can be very useful to apply cold compresses to the head, neck, chest, arms and thighs, to lower the internal temperature of the body. Depending on your condition, you should be taken immediately to a hospital center to be treated.

recommendations for sunny days

It is important to understand that before the symptoms of heat stroke appear, it is possible to mitigate the risks on sunny days due to the consequences of ultraviolet radiation and for this purpose Nueva EPS remembers the following tips: