What to do during this holiday in Cuenca

Cerro Monjas is one of the sights to enjoy the city.

The cultural activities planned during the three days off for the holiday of August 10, in which the First Cry of Independence in Ecuador is commemorated, are maintained in Cuenca. Museums and cultural centers open their doors to visitors.

Javier Darío and Lorena Linares arrived yesterday from the province of Guayas. Although it has been difficult for them to adapt to the cold in Cuenca, they want to take advantage of these days to get to know the city from which they have always heard recommendations but which they had never been able to reach before.

Like them, visitors from different latitudes of the country are expected to arrive in the city on this holiday. The coastal market is the one with the highest demand.

Artisans who work in Plaza San Francisco confirmed this by pointing out that they are the ones who buy the most clothes and clothing items such as sweaters, woolen and knitted caps, gloves, scarves, and ponchos.

Until yesterday morning, they noticed a slight increase in buyers from other provinces. They hope that today and tomorrow sales will improve.

Juan Pablo Vanegas, President of the Chamber of Tourism of Azuay, pointed out that the hotel occupancy expectations for this holiday was 90%. “But the current situation in the country makes it difficult to know what will happen,” he said.

For now, he has spoken with transport representatives and they have stated that there is a welcome for national and foreign visitors. It is seen that there is more movement than other days, commented the union member.

For his part, the director of Culture, Carlos Vásconez, pointed out that in the midst of the serious problems of insecurity and the death of the presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, they will maintain the activities planned for this holiday.

How culture management, added the official, will give the possibility that the activities are not limited. “We understand that the citizens and the people of Cuenca are people prone to culture, art and freedom… that is why they maintain the agenda”, he explained.

In this way, museums and exhibition spaces will remain open. The only event that was suspended was the celebration in the Mercado 10 de Agosto where only the solemn session was held.

These activities can be done, thanks to Decree 843, which repealed Decree 842, which limited the right to freedom of assembly in the national territory. (FCS)-(I)

Nature and gastronomy

The Yanuncay tourist corridor is a natural reserve that is bathed by the crystalline waters of the river that bears the same name. To get to this place, it is done by the road to Barabón and it has become the ideal point to escape to nature and eat delicious food. Creole chicken broth, roasted guinea pigs, llapingachos, pork a la barbosa, roasts and other delicacies are available to all visitors. Following the road to Soldados, tourists will come across hot springs next to the river.

View to the parishes

The Monjas natural viewpoint. Xavier Caivinagua

As it cannot be missing, the parishes are an alternative to visit and escape to an encounter with nature. Turi, Paccha and Nulti, for example, offer splendid viewpoints. Monjas, Guagualzhumi and Jalshi are some of them. The latter, with a renovated viewpoint and night lighting. Anyone who visits these parishes cannot leave without eating the traditional bread baked in a wood-fired oven. A few kilometers away are Sidcay, Llacao and Ricaurte, parishes that keep alive the typical gastronomy that includes empanadas de viento, wraps and roasts.

museum and art

The Pumapungo cultural complex, which brings together the museum, the ancestral park and the farm, opens its doors during the holiday. Art lovers will be able to visit ‘The perfect landscape’, by Carlos Ashton. It is an exhibition with landscapes of mountains and the Orient. Office hours, today and tomorrow, are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Likewise, the Municipal Museum of Modern Art houses ‘Oneiria, the delirium of alterity’ and the artistic work by Jaime de la Gracia and Manuel Rendón S. Open from 09:00 to 14:00 today and tomorrow.

hat fabric

Two spaces to learn and buy toquilla straw items open in Cuenca during the holiday. The first is the Municipal Museum of Toquilla Straw and Hat, located on Rafael María Arízaga and Luis Cordero streets, an interpretation center around this ancestral craft activity. Here it will be attended today from 09:00 to 14:00. And the second, in the Historic Center, where the Colectivo Tejiendo Sueños will exhibit, from 09:00 to 17:00, their art at the Atrium of the Old Cathedral. These artisans collaborate in the Museum.

GIVEN

For the 10th of August holiday, the Cuenca tram service extends its opening hours from 05:50 to 23:00.

AGENDA

Saturday August 12th

Place: Museum of Concepts

Time: 10:00 am

Cost: Free entry

Event: Biotrade fair

Location: Botanical Garden

Time: 18:00

Cost: Free

Location: New Cathedral

Time: 19:00

Cost: 15 and 7 dollars

Event: Night Tour

Location: Botanical Garden

Time: 19:00

Cost: Free

Location: Forbidden Cultural Center

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: $7

Sunday August 13

Evento: Trekking

Place: San Antonio de Río Blanco

Time: 07:00 (departure from San Blas)

Cost: $28

Location: Dávalos Barracks

Time: 08:00

Cost: Contact 0939964024

