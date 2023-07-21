There are many reasons why we can become dehydrated, either by not drinking enough water or by other factors. The important thing in all cases is to pay attention to our body’s signals.

Staying hydrated is important for the proper functioning of the body’s organs, but what is dehydration really, what happens in our body and how can we treat it if it occurs?

There are important recommendations that we can follow to avoid dehydration and tips that can help us prevent it.

What is dehydration?

The word dehydration comes from hydro, from the Greek word hudōr, which means ‘water’.

The definition of dehydration according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is a state resulting from excessive loss of water from the body.

While clinically dehydration is defined as “the loss of body water, with or without sodium (Na+), greater than what the body can replace,” explains a study by the Scientific Electronic Library Online.

What to do in case of dehydration?

Dehydration in adults presents the following symptoms: being very thirsty, dry mouth, urinating and sweating less than usual, dark colored urine, dry skin, feeling tired, headache, lack of concentration and dizziness.

According to the WHO there are various degrees of dehydration and these are its symptoms:

The severe dehydration occurs when at least two of the following signs are present: lethargy or loss of consciousness; Hollow eyes; does not drink or drinks little; slow return to normal after pinching the skin.

The symptoms of moderate dehydration They are: restlessness or irritability; Hollow eyes; drinks heartily and/or is thirsty. While when we are well hydrated

In addition to the loss of water and solutes, characteristics of dehydration in the case of older adults, there are other contributing factors such as gastrointestinal and renal losses, skin disorders (burns) or third space sequestration (fractures).

Specialists recommend resorting to a clinical diagnosis to evaluate “the signs and symptoms determine the degree of dehydration and the treatment to be implemented.”

Once the symptoms have been reviewed, the rehydration process can be carried out, for which it is recommended that water and electrolytes be administered to replace the losses.

Oral rehydration salts or homemade serum

According to the Scientific Electronic Library Online study based on the Practical Guide of the World Gastroenterology Organization, we can make a homemade serum with a liter of water, salt and sugar.

• 1 tablespoon of salt.

• 8 tablespoons of sugar.

• 1 liter (5 cups) of clean drinking water, or water that has been boiled.

We can do this type of serum at home to rehydrate the person with symptoms of dehydration, which can also occur in cases of vomiting and diarrhea.

In case of presenting any symptoms it is important to see a doctor to indicate the corresponding treatment.

