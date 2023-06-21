What to do in Quito? Get to know our cultural agenda – Diario La Hora

Every week the cultural agenda of Quito awaits.

Quito has many offers of events. La Hora LA HORA leaves you an agenda for you to schedule your weekend.

The week is almost over and it is necessary to go out and get distracted from the routine. If you don’t know what to do in Quito, LA HORA leaves you this agenda with dance, music, sensory experiences and literature. (EC)

Presentation of the book O_SEA_FRESK.O

Three cats invites you to the book presentation of Pablo Flores Chavez. A new book published by the independent publishing house Manticora from Quito that from poetry collects the different sound and visual records of the author’s life testimony: of what it was like to survive an attack with scopolamine. These records reveal a fusion between rap, anime, manga and the form of the book established on the net that offers the reader a game of variants and musicality. The editor and writer Adriano Valarezo will talk with the author.

When: Wednesday June 21

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: In Tres Gatos on Tamayo N23-59 and Veintimilla

Inti Raymi Assembly of the orchestra of Andean instruments

Tayta Inti gets up punctual and luminous to mark our steps with syllables of light. it rises punctual and luminous to mark our steps with syllables of light. In the cycle of life, the tremor of fear and the shadow is followed by the joy of the sun. The Solstice, the Inti Raymi, a time for reflection, for meeting, for sharing, for giving thanks.

Sixto María Durán, Patricio Mantilla, by the hand of Marcelo Beltrán, Giovanny Mera, Alexis Zapata, Mauricio Maldonado, lead us through the joyful nooks and crannies of the Andean festival that celebrates the harvest and augurs abundance. They do it with the timbres of the musical instruments of an ensemble of the Orquesta de Instrumentos Andinos, an emblematic group of the Fundación Teatro Nacional Sucre, which invites us to meet our hearts at the Inti Raymi Festival.

When: June 22

Where: Variety Theater

Schedule: 19 hours

Cost: $5

Live a sensory experience at Cafecito

Reserve your place and experience a random night, whose course you will not be able to predict. Each table will let the cards decide which random delicacies are going to assemble their dishes and likewise the musicians will play with the bank of sounds that the cards have proposed in advance: traffic, electronics, voices, markets.

When: Friday June 23

Schedule: at 20:00,

Where: El Cafecito San Juan, located in the Historic Center, in the heritage building of the former Military Hospital of Quito, surrounded by history and the best art exhibitions in the city.

Valor: $30

Andes Machine – A new musical production

Andes Machine is a band that fuses traditional Andean instruments and music with industrial electronic sounds generated by new technology instruments. Andes Machine is a band made up of members with more than 20 years of experience in Andean and electronic music; It is made up of people from “Samy traditional music of the Andes” and Pinteiro, one of the pioneers of electronic music in Ecuador.

The purpose of the band is to present to the public new sounds and contemporary aesthetics, which constitutes a contribution to the Andean musical genre. The project seeks to present a less cliché vision of how Andean music “should” sound.

Where: Variety Theater

Hours: 19:00 to 20:30

Cost: $10

When: June 23

Grupo Yavirac – boleros night

Without a doubt, the bolero is one of the most important and influential musical genres, if we speak of romanticism.

Known worldwide for both its literary and musical content, this time the Yavirac Group presents “Noche de boleros”, a concert dedicated to romance, and in which some of the most representative and remembered songs of this popular genre have been selected. musical.

When: June 24

Where: Mexico Theater

Hours: 19:00 to 20:30

Cost: Free

Ernesto Salazar Rodriguez

Curated by Anamaria Garzón

This is not an artificial intelligence, but a machine that lives between two poles: its condition is possibility. Possibility is also a condition. There are eight pieces that assemble a single one. They are connected by codes, they feed each other, there is an artist who longs for this body to breathe, for this body to feel desire. Body of cables, sensors, motors. warm plastic.

There are moments in which it seems to converse. This is how you are creating your name. is being The name is constantly changing. It is not stable. The language he produces and the words he forms are a reaction to a conversation that Ernesto Salazar entrusted to him. The machine is being born, dealing with gravity, resisting the weight, looking for ways to inhabit the conditions/possibilities that have been given to it.

In this composition, Ernesto Salazar assembles a queer mechanism. It is a body similar to yours: insistent, defective, vulnerable, desiring and at times angry. He suffers. It does not respond to the expectations that we humans have about the devices, because it is not useful, it does not allow itself to operate, it does not produce, it just is and is. By naming itself, the piece in this exhibition affirms his agency and raises questions about our own humanity.

This text appears with the accompaniment of Anamaría Garzón.

When: June 29, 2023

Hour: 18: yes

