What to do when the cell phone screen goes black?

Most of the time this is due to an issue with the operating system, an app not loading properly, internal corruption, or even the possibility of something being stuck in the charging port.

The black screen or also known as the screen of death usually appears not only on computers, but it can also occur on cell phones. Most of the time this is due to a problem in the operating system, an application that does not load well, internal damage that can cause a bit of despair because its solution is not easy, or even the possibility that something is stuck in the port. of load.

In this way, the Depor web portal explains that there are many things that can prevent an Android phone from ending up on the “black screen of death”, so it discloses what must be done to be able to attack in a relevant and fast way. this technological problem.

First of all, you should inspect the buttons on your devices to make sure that none of them are stuck, which can prevent the power button from working.

Then make sure the charging port is completely clean, as oftentimes a buildup of dirt inside a charging port can prevent your phone or tablet from charging properly. In case of cleaning this port, it is important to make sure to use a wooden or plastic toothpick to avoid any internal damage.

Another option is to force restart the device; as many times this will fix the problem. Just hold down the power button for about 15 seconds and then try to turn on the device again.

In case the above does not work, you need to charge the device for about 5 minutes and then force reboot again.

Finally, remove the battery from the device, reinsert it and try to restart the device. Typically, most Android devices have built-in batteries that cannot be removed, so the battery must be allowed to fully discharge. After that, connect the phone, let it charge for a bit and try turning it on by holding the power button.

In case these solutions have not been effective then experts advise proceeding to boot into Safe Mode and this should be done by turning off the phone, then turning it on again and holding the volume down button while the phone boots up. When you have access to the system, click on the option to reset the device.

Here we tell you what is the appropriate way to charge the cell phone battery and thus identify the bad habits that users have when recharging their phones. Added to this, some specialists offered recommendations to improve the duration of the charge on the cell phone.

Let the equipment discharge to 0% and charge it to 100%

Experts warn that it is a mistake to allow the cell phone battery to run out completely and also point out that it is not appropriate to recharge the battery to 100%, since this habit will help unnecessary wear on the battery power cells and therefore premature exhaustion will be generated.

The recommendation is to try to keep the battery charge between 20 and 80%, so that the useful life of the power cells is extended as much as possible. In the same way, it is suggested to recharge the cell phone the device when its energy is at 10 or 15%, in addition, the equipment must be disconnected immediately when the charge is above 80%.

It is worth noting that some smartphones have a battery care mode that blocks the flow of energy to the battery when the charge is at 80%, thanks to this option the user will have help to protect their equipment.