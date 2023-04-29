what to do when your partner wants to and you don’t

Sex is an important part of the relationship as a couple, but you don’t always have the same desire or the same willingness to do it.

Sometimes one of the two wants to have sex and the other does not, which can generate frustration, discomfort or conflict.

What can be done in these cases?

Here are some tips to handle this situation in the best possible way.

1. Don’t feel obligated to have sex.

If you don’t feel like having sex, you don’t have to do it just to please your partner or to avoid an argument.

A loving partner will not feel good having sex with a partner who does not want to. In addition, forcing yourself to have sex can negatively affect your self-esteem, your pleasure, and your future sexual desire.

2. Give it a later date (and stick to it)

While spontaneous sexual intimacy is always desirable, you can also plan sex for another time when you are both more receptive and relaxed.

This can help reduce the pressure and anxiety you feel when one partner wants sex and the other doesn’t.

Of course, it is important to comply with the agreed date and not postpone it indefinitely, as that could generate resentment or mistrust in the couple.

3. Look for the causes of your lack of desire

If you notice that your sexual desire has decreased or that you don’t feel like having sex with your partner, you should reflect on the possible causes of this situation.

There may be physical factors (such as stressfatigue, hormones, etc.), psychological (such as depression, anxiety, boredom, etc.) or relational (such as lack of communication, routine, conflicts, etc.) that are affecting your libido .

Identifying the causes will allow you to find appropriate solutions to regain interest in sex.

4. Communicate with your partner

It is essential that you talk to your partner about how you feel and what you need in relation to sex.

Express your feelings and concerns without blaming or criticizing your partner.

Also listen to what your partner has to say and try to understand their point of view. Find a quiet and private space to have this conversation and avoid doing it just when one of you wants sex and the other doesn’t, as that moment can be loaded with negative emotions.

5. Look for alternatives to sex

If you don’t want to have sex with your partner, but want to show your love and affection, you can find other forms of physical and emotional intimacy that are satisfying to both of you.

For example, you can give him a massage, hug him, kiss him, caress him, etc. You can also share activities that you both like, such as watching a movie, going for a walk, cooking together, etc.

These alternatives can help maintain the connection and complicity in the couple.

6. Consult a professional if necessary

If the situation continues over time and negatively affects the quality of the couple’s relationship, it may be advisable to seek professional help.

A sex or couples therapist can help you identify and resolve issues that are interfering with your sexual desire and sexual satisfaction. It can also give you guidelines and tips to improve communication and intimacy with your partner.

