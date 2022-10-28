The appointments
In a one-minute video the reporting of the main events scheduled in the Canavese area, over the weekend from 28 to 30 October. So many possibilities. The theme of books is always present, with presentations and authors on the occasion of Ivrea, the Italian capital of the book 2022. Even lovers of wines, art and superfine foods are spoiled for choice
01:03
