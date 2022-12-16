Home News What to do, where to go in Canavese at the weekend
What to do, where to go in Canavese at the weekend

The appointments

In a one-minute video, the reporting of the main events scheduled in the Canavese area for the weekend of 16 to 18 December. So many possibilities. The theme of books is always present, with presentations and authors on the occasion of Ivrea, the Italian capital of books 2022, as are the theatrical, popular and food and wine events throughout the Canavese area, with ample space dedicated to Christmas

