In a one-minute video, the reporting of the main events scheduled in the Canavese area, over the weekend from 21 to 23 October. So many for the possibilities. The theme of books is always present, with presentations and authors on the occasion of Ivrea, the Italian capital of 2022 books. Even music lovers are spoiled for choice. Jazz violinist Anais Drago will perform in Azeglio as part of the Scalero festival.

All the weekend events in Canavese and surroundings

01:03