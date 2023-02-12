Valentine’s Day is undoubtedly a date in which the greatest feelings of love and friendship are awakened and it sets the imagination free. It is the most special occasion for all those who are in love.

Sometimes it is difficult to find a present for them, also because there are those who think that men only think about sports and tools, but their tastes can be unpredictable.

To put an end to the cliché that “it is more difficult to give them gifts”, Boston, a Spanish men’s fashion firm, presents a preview of its 2023 collection with the latest trends that could very well enter masculine tastes.

Clothes, technology, books, personalized details and perfumes are good options to have a great detail with the couple.

Sweatshirts, caps, belts, sunglasses, vests or perfumes are some of the perfect novelties to give away on a day as special as February 14. A fresh, relaxed and functional collection to create neutral outfits enhanced with touches of colour, light fabrics and natural fibres.

caps with visor

There are some Boston accessories that will become essential these days, such as trucker-style visor caps or sunglasses, with acetate frames and polarized lenses, which will give the look a much more sophisticated style.

sneaker shoes

If, on the other hand, that special person is flirtatious and likes to be comfortable, but at the same time dressed up, there are sneaker sport shoes, which combine perfectly with a sweatshirt, a shirt and a sweater or even a T-shirt. In addition, there are also white retro-style casual shoes, which are more sporty and with which you can live a thousand adventures.

Sunglasses

If you want to give yourself a pair of sunglasses but you don’t know which ones, with Ray-Ban there are never any mistakes. A timeless model with a lot of personality so that you are very handsome and protected from the sun.

fragrances

You can also opt for fragrances, such as the “B” of fresh water, light and with citrus touches; and belts, such as the elastic one with an ethnic motif, which will be the perfect ally for day to day.

It would be very useful to try to remember what type of perfumes the man uses regularly, in order to be able to associate their attributes with a new option. It could also be interesting to know your tastes in food or drinks: do you like sweets or chocolates or do you prefer fruits or citrus? Do you prefer strong or mild flavors? All these data will help to select a new perfume associating it with the olfactory notes it contains.

I read Ferrari

Are you a Lego fan at home? This construction set contains what is necessary to build this Ferrari with front and rear suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a working steering wheel. Ideal for collectors.

Technology

There are also some options for those who love technology. You can choose between some of these Valentine’s gifts for men: a laptop, a smartphone, a photo or video camera, wireless headphones, an iPad, a GPS, an ebook, a video game, a wireless keyboard or simply some accessory for cell phone.

Royal culture

If the boy is someone who likes to cultivate his mind, what better than giving him an experience to stimulate his love of art? Among the ideas of beautiful gifts to enjoy music, theater, cinema and other arts, are: tickets to go to the opera, a ballet play, a concert, go to see an exhibition or give him a book from his favorite genre.

Fun

These are other options: a visit to that amusement park that you love so much, a picnic in the mountains, a personalized music plaque, a collection of comics that you love, a personalized pendant or bracelet; a ring with the names of both engraved or a craft beer kit.

basket of sweets

The perfect gift for those who like sweets. Chocolates can be placed in a basket: white and dark chocolate, different heart-shaped gummies flavored with lime, apple, strawberry and cream. A very original gift presented in individual bags so that they can be kept very well and can be savored whenever you feel like it.

sports accessories

If the man likes to take care of his body and live new adventures, the following options are infallible for the occasion. It can be a unique experience like jumping from a plane with a parachute, a backpack, sportswear or some accessory that you need for the sport you practice or a game of tennis or riding a bicycle.

There are also many travel packages that give you the opportunity to experience a unique weekend full of adventures.