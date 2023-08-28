what to remember from the measurement – ​​TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

After the awareness and verbalization stage, a higher level started this Monday, August 28, 2023 in Lomé and throughout the national territory. Here is what motorcycle owners and their companion risk if they forget their helmet.

According to Colonel Yaovi Okpaoul, Director General of the National Police, from August 28, motorcyclists who do not respect the measure will see their vehicle seized and the owner will have to wait until the end of the afternoon to come and collect his motorbike. “Those who do not come, will find their vehicle in the pound. The passengers themselves, they will take one to two hours to wait to be made aware and gradually we will let them go. “, he explained.

As announced, a more thorough control was observed this beginning of the week at the various strategic crossroads of the city of Lomé as well as in the peripheral zones. From the Colombe de la Paix crossroads via CFA Motors and the University of Lomé crossroads to GTA, the police are at work. The Adakpamé, Cimao and Port de Lomé roundabouts are not the rest. Motorcycles are seized and passengers disembarked. Same scene observed at the Totsi crossroads. Further on in Sanguéra, more precisely at the Sayramé crossroads, several police officers have positioned themselves on the various sides of the road and ensure control. Among the team, the new recruits shine by the clarity of their outfit.

The population is invited to accept the principle because it is for “our own safety”. “We have to limit accidents,” warns the director general of the police.

Indeed, according to the 1st half-year report of the year presented on July 27, 2023 by the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection, there are a total of 3282 cases of accidents against 3818 at this same period of the year. last. In relation to deaths, 282 were recorded compared to 347 in 2022. Two-wheeled vehicles (motorcycles) are the most affected. Among 4,828 machines involved in these accidents, motorcycles caused 3,306, i.e. a rate of 68.48% of accidents with 195 deaths, i.e. 69.15% of deaths.

Atha Assan

