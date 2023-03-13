When errors occur in routine processes

In every company, countless activities take place day in, day out, which have already been processed many times in this or a similar form. And yet a lot of things go wrong in the same companies.

At this point, this does not mean the complex work and not the teams that strive to develop the right solutions for new customer problems. In these scenarios, it’s only natural that something doesn’t work as hoped – and given the high dynamics, every failure is an opportunity if the team learns something and gains valuable insights.

But mistakes also happen when it comes to the supposedly simple things, to repeatable work that is not new territory, but for which long-established solutions and processes are available. People sometimes switch off during routine or busy tasks or are in a hurry because they want to get rid of the unloved repetitive task. As a result, they skip work steps, and something often slips through our fingers exactly when it is particularly unfavorable.

Ultimately, the mistake costs time and money. A process is slowed down. Other people to depend on have to wait. frustration arises. In drastic cases, there is a risk of serious damage from angry customers. And the question often arises: How could you the because forgotten?

Checklists: Process standardized processes efficiently and completely

In order to be able to concentrate on the complex issues and problems, you have to have the simple things in your pocket first. For this reason, companies and teams around the world have had checklists for all possible use cases for years.

Everyone is familiar with a few common examples in organizations: the onboarding or offboarding of employees in the company, the planning of company events, the preparation of software releases, maintenance work on IT systems, business trips, video and podcast productions, editorial processes and many more.

Checklists explain how routine processes work. They map standardized processes that have been thought through beforehand so that they can subsequently be processed as efficiently and seamlessly as possible.

Read-Do and Do-Confirm checklists

A checklist is not just a checklist. Let’s take the mentioned example of training a new employee in the company. There are two different types of checklists in this process.

The employee receives a list of things she must or should do to actively support her integration into the team and her onboarding. On it are to-dos such as taking part in internal training courses, creating an intranet profile, submitting a current photo, reading certain pages in the company wiki, watching software tutorials and so on and so forth.

The new employee reads, executes and then ticks the box. This is one Read-Do-Checkliste. It is aimed at people who are not yet familiar with the process – like the new employee, since this is most likely their first onboarding at this company. The checklist answers the question: What do I have to do to go through process X completely and well?

This checklist is not the only one in the onboarding process. The IT team also has one, as does HR, the team the new hire is expected to work on, and other groups involved. Of course, these lists contain completely different things than the employee’s onboarding checklist. For IT, it includes tasks such as purchasing and handing over a work computer, setting up software accounts, providing VPN access for remote access to internal systems, inviting you to security training, etc.

This list is one Do-Confirm-Checkliste. The IT team has gone through this process countless times. A do-confirm checklist is for people who know what to do. The procedure is known, the movements have already been carried out several times. The point here is not to forget anything. Such checklists prove to be very valuable, especially in cases where we are taking a perspective from which we simply do not see things that are crystal clear from another point of view.

Requirements for a modern checklist tool

Basically, people in organizations work with two types of checklists for repetitive processes. However, the way in which the checklist tool is used is very different. The classic case – the clipboard with a piece of paper that is then signed and filed – has of course become obsolete in the digital age, at least in most contexts. Nevertheless, the media and tools are diverse.

Some teams use dedicated cloud applications for checklists, others work with task lists on Confluence pages, some use online forms – and often they put up with some inconvenience and inadequacy for lack of a better solution.

What do teams want from good checklists today? What should they expect and what requirements should they set?

A simple, intuitive editor must be available for creating new checklists.

Checklists must be reusable.

There should be templates for common use cases.

Checklists should be centralized and accessible from anywhere.

Checklists should be easy to embed in the teams’ usual collaboration environments, especially Confluence and Jira.

It should be possible to provide checklists with notes, descriptions and images.

Users want to easily share existing checklists with other team members or external parties.

Teams want to be able to use checklists quickly and effortlessly on their smartphones.

That and more is possible with Checklists for Confluence and Jira.

You don’t know the apps yet? Why checklists are still popular, what challenges they solve and what intention drives our development team – our podcast gives an interesting introduction to the topic.

And of course you are invited to try the solutions directly. The checklist apps are for Confluence Cloud and for Jira Cloud available – free of charge. After the installation, you can get started immediately and start with your team to establish a systematic approach to processing your tasks in order to create more space for the complex questions and tasks.

Details on usage can be found in the Doku zu Checklists for Confluence und Checklists for Jira. And if you have any questions, requests, feedback, just contact the development team directly!

