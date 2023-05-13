What was for God lasted and connected, and what was for other than God was cut off and separated.

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

On 04/06/2023, I wrote an article under the title “The Rape of Tiflet,” to where? Through him, I asked the Minister of Justice about his sincerity in expressing his intention to protect children from all kinds of abuse to which they are exposed. And then about the program that he proposes to the government to provide the minimum conditions for a decent life for the homeless among them and those who suffer from all forms of exclusion and marginalization in villages and deserts as an embodiment of this protection on the ground. Universal values ​​and rights »on top of which is the withdrawal of the discretionary power of judges in determining the conditions for allowing the marriage of what is called in the custom of these guardians as “minors”, so that he can then permanently prevent it under any excuse, in addition to preventing polygamy and decriminalizing abortion … and the elements The remainder of the list is known.

It appears, through the content of an article published in the electronic newspaper Hespress on May 3, 2023, under the title: “The Minister of Justice angers the “Spring of Dignity Coalition,” that my expectation was correct, which can be seen based on the following excerpts from the article: “The Dignity Coalition said that it is” He was surprised by the accusation, once again, of the Minister of Justice, during a symposium in the city of Salé on Tuesday, April 18, of protesting in favor of the raped girl, Sana, and then I left her alone«,…. He added that the minister said: «Change your imagination with everything Selt and her uncle And he added: We gave this joy 20 years and the other 10… Oh and then? … Here she is an orphan like a role with a child alone in the cell, Who will protect her from humans, and create a life for her in the future? … In particular, we will be a responsible society…, and in his first statement after the associations revealed the unfair ruling in the case of the raped girl of Tiflet, he had previously held the responsibility of finding solutions to such cases to what he called civil society »

The Dignity Alliance said: “The minister often speaks on behalf of civil society and involves it, especially in the duties and responsibilities of state and government institutions, thus perpetuating a view of a number of Moroccan officials that considers civil society merely a subordinate and attached to them and their actions, perceptions and plans, if any. » »

What distinguishes the content of these excerpts is the exchange of accusations between the minister and these feminist associations with a secular orientation, which proves that the goal of both of them is not to find solutions for this segment of girls who are victims of various types of rape, as much as it expresses a race to appear as a defender of their rights, including It serves external agendas and directions, foremost of which is the United Nations agenda regarding the generalization of universal values. Perhaps what was stated by the President of the National Council for Human Rights when she presented the annual report to the Council on Wednesday 05/10/2023 does not deviate from the context of exploiting the Tiflet incident to serve the same goal of By influencing the parliament to expand “the scope of rights and freedoms in Morocco,” this is evident through its expression of optimism about the parliament’s abuse of laws related to rights and freedoms, basing this, according to what was stated in one of the articles published in the Hespress newspaper, on “the echo of the voice of civil society at the Court of Appeal in Rabat Regarding the rape incident, she said, “There was an echo of the voice of civil society in court, and we hope that the mobilization around bills will have an echo in Parliament during the debate. »

Perhaps looking at the fate of all this uproar, regardless of the statements of the various parties, would confirm what I expected. The girl was not treated financially or morally, so that it was possible to conceal her at least instead of vilifying her at the global level, and the judiciary was not preserved in its prestige, instead of planting seeds Questioning its credibility in view of the large difference between the initial judgment and the appeal judgment, which came in accordance with what the Minister demanded, through a statement described by the President of the Magistrates Club of Morocco as inconsistent with his duties, and according to what the women’s associations demanded, and the “minors” who are in the same And perhaps worse than the situation of a girl who escaped with coverage that guarantees them a minimum level of decent living that prevents them from falling into a vice that may begin with begging and end with prostitution and its consequences. By doing work that benefits the community instead of bearing the expenses that will be allocated to the convicts during their imprisonment, such as food, drink, television, and those in charge of their service…

The follower of all that uproar caused by the minister, and with him the women’s associations, based on the credibility that is assumed in each of them, did not imagine that the poor woman would be abandoned in this crude way after she was exploited in the media, each according to his interest, but rather he expected that the occasion would be invested to restore dignity To all those girls with whom the tragedy of the Tiflet girl can be repeated, and many of them, and to propose immediate solutions to them and their ilk, provided that the causes of such practices are addressed radically, and not only to exploit their symptoms to serve specific agendas whenever the opportunity permits.

What can be concluded from tracking the results of the interventions of a number of ministers and a group of women’s associations in dealing with some events and practices is the dilution of the proposed solutions to suit external dictates. Culture and justice The problem of the Moroccan rapper Toto, and how the Minister of Culture evades his responsibility towards the process of licensing the French rapper who intends to hold a concert at the level of the city of Casablanca, and how animal welfare associations deal with the problem of stray dogs, by proposing to collect them, vaccinate them, and return them to their places of origin so that the problem remains as it is. It is so … and those who wish to follow these examples of interventions will not be executed in order to reach a harsh conclusion that a number of ministers and associations are working in full swing until banality pervades all life facilities, in preparation for the replacement of the authentic values ​​of the Moroccan Muslim society with what is called universal values, which will not be achieved. God willing, because every work in which the face of God is not intended is doomed to failure, sooner or later, based on the saying attributed to Imam Malik, where he said: “What was for God lasted and connected, and what was for other than God was cut off and separated.”

