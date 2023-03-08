What was missing. The state company Satena -Servicio Aéreo a Territorios Nacionales-, attached to the Ministry of Defense, finished the Bahía Solano flights, after more than forty years of providing an invaluable air transport service to this tourist and beautiful municipality of Choco.

Bahía Solano has no land connection with the rest of Chocó and the country. That is why air transport is essential for their survival and advancement.

Brigadier General Oscar Zuluaga Castaño, president of Satena, sent a note on February 3, 2023 to the mayor of Bahía Solano, Ulmer Mosquera Gutiérrez, where he informed about this unfortunate decision and where he demands that, in order to resume the air transport service, in thirty days must materialize multiple requirements impossible to meet.

In addition, the president of Satena argues the existence of potholes and subsidence on the runway, unaware that they were repaired several months ago.

Brigadier General Oscar Zuluaga Castaño demands that in a month there be private surveillance, inspection points at the entrance to the waiting room, X-ray system, inspection points for entrance to the platform, airport sanitation, metal detector arch, warehouse for Baggage reception for airlines, canine biosensor in the specialty of explosives, perimeter fencing, perimeter lighting and personnel for perimeter security.

Ulmer Mosquera Gutierrez

“Although we recognize that the above requirements are vital for safety, we are curious that during the more than 40 years that SATENA has operated at the José Celestino Mutis Airport in Bahía Solano, the aforementioned equipment and services have never been available and now required by you. But we have always had inspection points at the entrance of the platform, which is why we are surprised that now it is presented as one of the actions that is required; Well, this work has been carried out by the National Police, the mayor Ulmer Mosquera responded to the president of Satena.

And he added: “I record with deep concern and pain for the Homeland the fact that you have decided to suspend Satena’s service to this territory. At present, a contract worth twenty thousand million pesos is being executed that contemplates the construction of the Passenger Terminal and will have much more than the requirements demanded by you and that work will not be ready within the 30 days given as the term . For this reason, imposing a period of time like that is to lay sticks on the road to avoid the presence of Satena at this airport.

“While we as a municipal administration manage the passenger terminal that will have the smallest security details on the ground, you respond by denying the right to a population that the only form of decent transportation into the interior of the country is by air.”

“You are, distinguished Brigadier General, condemning my community to an air apartheid never seen or practiced by a State institution.”

“The situation of the José Celestino Mutis airport in Bahía Solano, narrated by you, has been known to Satena for many years and despite this it has been operating; more, however, now they use it as a pretext for not continuing to provide the service, knowing our great interest in improving conditions on land while a new terminal is being built”.

“It is worrying that Satena’s high command continues to see those of us who live in remote territories as second-class people; Therefore, Satena has prioritized new destinations to intermediate cities; forgetting about the “other Colombia”, the Colombia where social inequality predominates, which with the decision adopted by you makes it deeper. It is incredible that those of us who live in the Pacific continue to be relegated when our President and our Vice President have proclaimed CHANGE for these lands. His decision causes me pain for the Homeland; but this is the country we still have.”