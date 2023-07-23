What was Pride like for Radka from Teplárna. People were affected by the coming-out of the police officer and the confession of the parents of the transgender daughter (+ photo gallery)

People flowed to Dúhový pride Bratislava on Náměstí slobody through four entrances that were controlled by the police. In the vicinity of the restored Druzhba fountain, it suddenly got more space after a year and turned into a festival.

It had its gastrozones, the main stage with speeches, stands, people sat on grass islands in the shade of trees and also stood in groups in direct sunlight. In the center of the action, children were fooling around in the fountain.

All this was also watched by Radka Trokšiarová, who only a few months ago survived the terrorist attack on Tepláreň with a severe gunshot wound to her leg. Radka accompanied us at Pride for a while.

I had to speak up

At midday, at the start of this event, which is extremely important for LGBTI people, she seemed calm. She was standing under the stage just a year ago, when she came to have fun with her friends Juraj Vankulič and Matúš Horváth, two victims of the attack from Zámocká.

On stage a few hours later, she recalled how Juraj had drawn her to her first Pride last year, and she went, even though they had only known each other for a few months.

Just a year ago, Radka Trokšiarová was an anonymous participant of Rainbow Pride. This year she was one of the faces of the festival, she also appeared in the promotional spot Proud and indestructible, which is also the slogan of this year’s festival.

Radka Trokšiarová and Roman Samotný. Photo N – Matúš Zdút

Despite her trauma, she began giving interviews to the media only a few months after the attack and continues to do so to this day. She decided to talk about the attack because of the amount of erroneous information that began to spread immediately after the attack.

