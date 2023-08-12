Home » “What we do is to prevent the inhabitants of Valledupar from getting sick”: Emdupar
Due to the constant intermittencies in the drinking water service in various neighborhoods of Valledupar, the community held a sit-in on the city’s 44th avenue this Thursday, as a way of expressing their dissatisfaction with the poor service provided by the Public Services company of Valledupar, Emdupar, SA ESS

For the above, THE PYLON communicated with the head of Operational Production and Technical Management of Emdupar, Fabián Mendoza, to find out the causes that generate this situation that affects various sectors of the capital, who claimed that based on international standards, “We work or process up to a limit of 1,200 NTUs, (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit), it turns out that when there are floods due to rains that are generated in the upper part of the Serranía, we have events that exceed 2,000, 4,000 and up to 8,000 NTUs. ”.

Likewise, Mendoza stressed that, when these high levels of liquid are generated in the treatment plant, it is necessary to take measures to treat and purify the water, so that it is suitable for human consumption. “If we do not close the plant, it would hinder the treatment for a week, while we wash and remove all the mud from the structure of the treatment system, previously due to the issue of continuity, they preferred to punish the quality of the water rather than the quantity We do not endorse this, because we punish the user with water that is not drinkable and that can cause health problems in more than 600,000 inhabitants. We are being responsible with the Vallenata community”.

After several hours of protest by the demonstrators, the municipal government secretary, Felipe Murgas, and members of the Emdupar company, were present at the site, to talk with the inhabitants, and establish some agreements, that improve the fluid service water, in various sectors of the municipality. “The company Emdupar, committed to reestablishing the drinking water service, gradually, to give peace of mind to the community, however, it must be taken into account that the changes that sometimes occur in the service are due to the levels of turbidity, avoiding a permanent continuity of the fluid, a situation that occurs even in the northern part of the city”, Murgas pointed out.

According to the Emdupar company, the processes that are carried out are in order to process and crystallize the water, which reaches the treatment plant in conditions that are not suitable for community consumption, this is caused by the rains presented in the high part of the Sierra Nevada, so they must treat the liquid until it reaches an optimal state for human consumption, thus preventing the more than 600,000 inhabitants of the municipality of Valledupar from being affected by diseases at the time of consumption.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

