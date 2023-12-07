What we know about the rape and sexual violence inflicted by Hamas during its terrorist attack on Israel

Horrific Evidence of Sexual Violence on Victims of Hamas Terrorist Attack on Israel

Simchat Greyman, a volunteer with ZAKA, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish human remains recovery organization, provided harrowing testimony when he described the evidence of sexual violence he encountered when recovering the bodies of victims of the recent Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. He described finding a woman brutally shot and naked from the waist down with a live grenade in her hand. Another victim had been mutilated and brutalized beyond recognition.

These accounts of sexual violence were presented at a United Nations session on sexual and gender-based violence in the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack, hosted by Israel at UN headquarters in New York. The evidence was described as overwhelming and extensive, coming from various sources including first responders, law enforcement officials, and survivors.

The Israel Police have stated that Hamas terrorists perpetrated sexual violence against the victims during the attack, citing testimonies from survivors and personal accounts from witnesses. Shari Mendes, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservist, described the evidence she saw, including female soldiers with broken pelvises from repetitive rape.

Despite accusations, Hamas has repeatedly denied committing sexual violence during the attack. However, both Israeli and American officials believe that Hamas continues to hold several civilian women hostage.

While the evidence of sexual violence found on the victims’ bodies seemed overwhelming, the investigation into these heinous crimes is ongoing. Israel has also accused international organizations and the media of ignoring the issue or not acknowledging it promptly. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the UN for what he said was a delay in acknowledging the allegations of sexual violence committed by Hamas.

In response to these atrocities, the UN Women agency issued a statement condemning the attacks and said that they were “alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during these attacks.”

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu urged women’s rights organizations and human rights organizations to shift their focus on rapes of Israeli women and the horrible atrocities and sexual mutilations committed by Hamas terrorists.

US President Joe Biden has also condemned the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas, calling on all governments, international organizations, civil society, and business to “strongly and unequivocally condemn the sexual violence of Hamas terrorists. Without mistakes, without exception.”

The investigation and condemnation of these crimes remain ongoing, with various authorities and organizations working to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

