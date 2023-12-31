What were the best movies and series of 2023? | Culture | .a week

best movies of 2023

barbenheimer

The biggest film event of 2023 was the joint premiere of the films Oppenheimer and Barbie. The fact that the distributors chose the same release date for two such different films caused an unprecedented sensation on the Internet. The contrast between the cold drama about the “father” of the atomic bomb and the colorful comedy about Mattel’s most famous doll triggered a flood of funny collages and memes that flooded all corners of the Internet this summer.

The phenomenon known as Barbenheimer has gone down in movie history in big pink and black letters, proving to the world after a long period of pandemic hardship that Hollywood is still capable of producing pop culture hits that affect our collective consciousness – in Oppenheimer’s case, our conscience.

Although the quality of both films varies, they jointly deserve the top spot on our list of the best films and series of 2023. Barbenheimer is not only a pop culture phenomenon, for cinematography both films are an important encouragement due to their originality and conceptual processing and at the same time confirmation that even films that are not about superheroes can attract masses of enthusiastic viewers to cinemas.

invalid

The black comedy directed by Jonáš Karásek deservedly won the favor of the audience. The story about the unconventional friendship between the good-hearted Roma Gab and the choleric maintenance worker Laco, who because of his explosiveness got involved with the mafia and now wants nothing more than revenge, conquered Slovaks. They were not only impressed by the high-quality processing and the cast.

