What were the criminals' secrets and lies that were not revealed at the time of the incident?

What were the criminals' secrets and lies that were not revealed at the time of the incident?

[서울=뉴시스] 2023.03.21 (Photo = Courtesy of JTBC’s ‘Listen, See, and Guess’) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Han Yu-jin = ‘Hear, See, It’s Okay’ sheds light on the ‘Yongin Family Murder Case’.

On the 22nd at 8:50 pm, JTBC’s ‘Listen, See, and It’s Like’ is the second radio drama to dig into the ‘Yongin Family Murder Case’ that occurred in October 2017.

Following the story of the detective in charge, the criminals’ secrets and lies that were not disclosed at the time of the case, and the truth revealed during the investigation are confirmed.

The contents of the recording, which became a decisive clue to the case, will also be released. Also, depending on the role, there are scenes that are not in the cast’s script, so they put the pieces together like a puzzle to find out the whole story.

It is expected that he will also convey his candid feelings through an interview with YouTuber ‘Ondoni Sam’, who revealed that he is the victim’s bereaved family.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

