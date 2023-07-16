What were the most viewed series and movies this week?

Photo File

As is customary, every week Netflix updates its catalog of titles available around the world.

This week, Netflix added new productions, including series and movies, which quickly became among the favorites for platform subscribers.

These are the most watched series and movies in Venezuela this week:

Series

fatal seduction

When Nandi leaves for the weekend with her best friend Brenda, she’s a little nervous: she’s suffered a recent miscarriage that has put her love for Leonard, her husband, to the test. And, furthermore, she has seen a suspicious text message on his phone, from her young and beautiful new assistant, Ameera. At her lavish getaway, Brenda tries to talk sense into Nandi and even encourages her to talk to a guy they see on the beach. Although Jacob is much younger, the two eventually meet and have an instant (and intensely physical) connection. The next day, Nandi returns home without Brenda, back to the reality of her life and her growing suspicions of Leonard. It is then that Brenda turns up dead, and the case may not only have a connection to another murder, but also to everyone in Nandi’s inner circle.

seasons: 1

episodes: 7

Director: Steven Pillemer

List: Christopher, Prince Grootboom, Thapelo Mokoena, Nat Ramabulana, Ngele Ramulondi, Lun’athi Mampofu, Frances Sholto-Douglas and Rizelle Januk

pastry chefs against time

In a race against time, six pastry duos mix innovation and tradition to create edible wonders. Who will taste the sweet victory?

seasons: 1

episodes: 6

List: Capi Pérez,Gris Verduzco,Luis Robledo Richards

Record of Ragnarok

The story is set in a world where humans must defeat the almighty gods in seven rounds. If they don’t, their existence will end forever. This is the premise of the Ragnarok battles. The gods of all religions meet every thousand years in Valhalla to decide what to do with humans. But this time they have gone too far with numerous wars, the destruction of nature or pollution. For this reason they activate again the ancient law that allows the confrontation of the gods with the strongest humans.

seasons: 2

episodes: 27

Director: Masao Ookubo

surrogate mother

When a woman from modest backgrounds is forced to act as a surrogate mother, she becomes involved with a powerful family who will protect their own reputation at all costs.

seasons: 1

episodes: 24

Creator: Aida Aracely Guajardo

List: Shaní Lozano, Leticia Calderón, Marcela Guirado, Luis Ernesto Franco, Minnie West, Camila Selser, Alejandro de la Madrid, Daniela Bascopé Cecilia Toussaint

The Witcher

The witch Geralt, a monster hunter, tries to find his place in a world where people are often more evil than beasts.

seasons: 3

episodes: 24

Creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

List: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Anna Shaffer, Mahesh Jadu

Films

Some in-laws of arms to take

Owen Browning is an upstanding bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is robbed by Phantom Bandits, he believes that his future in-laws, who have just arrived in town, are the notorious outlaws.

Duration: 1 hour and 37 minutes

Director: Tyler Spindel

List: Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Rooker, Ellen Barkin, Richard Kind, among others

The Mafia Heiress

An upper-middle-class mother living in the suburbs of an American city inherits her grandfather’s criminal empire in Italy. She is now at the center of a gang war and only has the warnings of her consigliere.

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

List: Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Eduardo Scarpetta, Giulio Corso, Alfonso Perugini, Yonv Joseph, Alessandro Bressan, entre otros

The battle of the year

Every year a new edition of the break dance Olympic Games is held, a tournament that attracts the best teams from around the world. The Americans haven’t won in fifteen years, but a former B-Boy wants to win again.

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Director: Benson Lee

List: Josh Holloway Jason Blake, Josh Peck Franklyn, Chris Brown Rooster, Laz Alonso Dante, Caity Lotz Stacy, Terrence Jenkins Himself, entre otros

Cash

Cash is a con man who has it all: charm, elegance, daring and even attachment to family. So when his brother is killed by a sore loser, Cash decides to avenge him his way: no guns, no violence, with style.

Duration: 1 hour and 36 minutes

Director: Eric Besnard

List: Sean Bean, Chris Hemsworth, Victoria Profeta, Mike Starr, Glenn Plummer, Michael Mantell, Antony Thekkek, entre otros

Until the end

When a former boxing champion begins the search for her missing sister, she gradually enters the shady world of trafficking women.

Duration: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Director: Josef Kubota Wladyka

List: Kali Reis Kaylee, Mainaku Borrero Weeta, Daniel Henshall Bobby, Michael Drayer Danny, Kevin Dunn Willie, Lisa Emery Debra, among others

