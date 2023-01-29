The perception that was had until a year ago about the situation of Ecopetrol, the company with the greatest economic strength in the country, did not give rise to doubts in the political and economic environment of the country.

With reason, in an evaluation at that time by Francisco José Lloreda, president of the Colombian Petroleum Association, he was consistent with the finances of the oil company and what it was leaving the country. “The tax contribution of upstream, midstream and downstream companies (the first includes exploration and production activities; the second, transportation activities; and the third, refining and commercialization activities) plus Ecopetrol dividends, will be estimates that they totaled $36 trillion in 2021 and by 2022 they were $61 trillion thanks to the increase in the price of oil. These resources are essential for financing government programs, including those that satisfy basic needs in the regions, and favor their economic dynamics”.

However, as that year passed, things changed. From the moment Gustavo Petro was elected as president, on June 19, 2022, the eyes of Colombians were fixed on the course of Ecopetrol, due to a trill from the new president with a warning: “Don’t hold us back.”

The president-elect wrote that message while sharing an article in which it is said that Ecopetrol’s Board of Directors was trying to “protect shareholders” before the arrival of Petro on August 7.

One of the moves to that end, the article said, was that the shareholders’ meeting had approved, still in the mandate of Iván Duque, a reform to its bylaws, so that the Board of Directors would not only remain for two years but four. That is, it was going to be maintained throughout Petro’s four-year term.

The Board of Directors

Rightly so, the first thing the current president did was modify the Board of Directors. On October 24, he arranged for an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Ecopetrol to be held in Corferias in order to elect a new Board of Directors where the Petro Government managed to make the change without modifying the bylaws and appointed four of the nine members.

Thus, the new Ecopetrol Board of Directors was made up as follows: Luis Santiago Perdomo Maldonado: fifth rank and independent; Sergio Restrepo Isaza: sixth row and independent; Esteban Piedrahita Uribe: seventh rank and independent; Carlos Gustavo Cano Sanz: ninth row and independent; and Sandra Ospina Arango: eighth row and independent.

While Mónica de Greiff would occupy the second row as a non-independent member; Saul Kattan Cohen: fourth line and independent; Gabriel Mauricio Cabrera Galvis: third row and independent and Gonzalo Hernández Jiménez (technical vice minister of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit): first row and independent member.

From the previous Board came Luigi Echeverry; Juan Emilio Posada; German Quintero; Cecilia Maria Velez and Hernando Ramirez. And in the course of it, Saúl Kattan was elected as president of the Board of Directors.

After this castling, Petro wrote: “I want to produce a consensus, but not break the popular vote that wants clean energy. The public owner freely chooses his members in the companies that represent him. It is the representation of the people”.

marked luck

From that moment on, the fate of the company’s president, Felipe Bayón, was marked and has now been confirmed with his retirement. That was the strategy that from the beginning of Petro’s mandate was outlined for the government to seize control of Ecopetrol stealthily.

With the reform of the bylaws and the new government files on the board, he took over the presidency, a factor that makes the markets more nervous.

It did not help that Minister Ocampo insistently said in different forums that Bayón was a “great technician”, who has given “extraordinary results to Ecopetrol”, but it was also known that he had criticized that he shared the strategy proposed by the government from zero betting on fracking

In this regard, Julio César Vera, an expert in hydrocarbons, says that it is good that Ecopetrol thinks, as all the oil companies in the world have been doing, about deepening the carbon neutrality goals. However, this implies that it must necessarily increase its self-generation matrix, especially renewable energy: take the 400 megawatts it currently has to 2,000 megawatts. That is very complex in the short term.”

Undoubtedly, any debate about Ecopetrol is sensitive in Colombia because this is not only the largest company in the country, but it has been a cash cow in good times: it represents 40% of what the country exports to the world. , increasing the government’s checkbook considerably. But that percentage also makes Colombia’s budget more vulnerable when oil prices plummet, in addition to the environmental cost to the country of continuing to exploit.

Uncertainty

María Camila Orbegozo, director of Sectoral Analysis and Sustainability at Investigaciones Económicas Corficolombiana, details that the changes imply some uncertainty about what will happen to Ecopetrol’s corporate governance. “The vision that is had from the markets and investors is that there is greater uncertainty about the changes that the company will have, since it is not known what the future of the business will be.”

Until 15 days ago, the company’s plan, in the long term, sought to strengthen ebitda through the maximization of reserves and production, seeking resilience and competitiveness. In fact, in a normal situation, an average production of close to 850,000 barrels a day is expected in 2030, even in moderate price scenarios between US$45 to US$55 per barrel. However, in the event that the opportunity to sign new contracts is completely closed, the estimates may change, remaining awaiting.

Sergio Cabrales, a professor at the Universidad de los Andes and a consultant to the mining-energy industry, argues that replacing the hydrocarbons business with energy does not make sense, since the profitability is not similar. He adds that the company has certainly made progress on renewables, but it needs to continue exploring and producing to finance transition investments.

One of the axes that worries analysts is the development of gas, since the company has said that by 2040 it wants to accelerate its own production, seek new marketing options and venture into regasification and storage. It has already done its homework in the Caribbean Sea, but it will undoubtedly depend on the road map drawn up by the government to develop new exploratory investments in the Piedmont Llanero and the north of the country, a plan that is now in doubt due to the change of president.

allied industry of progress

For the president of the ACP, Francisco José Lloreda, the oil sector and of course Ecopetrol “has been an ally of the progress of Colombia and of thousands of Colombians in the regions where it has operated.”

It maintains that “the exploration and production of oil and natural gas is essential to guarantee the country self-sufficiency and energy sovereignty, in the short, medium and long term, while the responsible transition that Colombia requires is advanced. The main challenge of our transition is not in the diversification of the electrical matrix but in the energy matrix and that will only occur with the transition of the automotive fleet, since the country depends on fuels derived from oil and gas for 99%. Without transition in the automotive fleet there is no energy transition. You need to prioritize it.”

The ACP considers that “the hydrocarbons industry is essential for the economic stability of the country, national financing and that of the departments and municipalities. About 40% of exports depend on this sector, 20% of the Nation’s tax revenue and 76% of royalties. Diversifying the export basket should be an objective, but not at the cost of withering the industry. And, the development of other sectors, such as tourism, has enormous potential, but it will take time. That transition will not happen anytime soon. A triple transition is needed: energy, fiscal and royalties, and productive”.