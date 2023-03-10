In a few days, at the beginning of the ordinary sessions, the national government will present the labor and pension reforms, and some of what could be the proposals are already beginning to be known.

Thus, an incentive is contemplated for the old age of those women mothers who have devoted their lives to caring for their sons or daughters. They would have compensation for each girl or boy raised, this, as recognition for their pension.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Labor, Gloría Inés Ramírez, within the framework of the International Women’s Day event, and assured that it will be a pension bonus for women: “We are working on the strategy within the pension reform, known as a compensation system, which means that there is a consideration for women for each child raised, in addition they will have 50 weeks per child as compensation for unpaid care work that has historically penalized women”.

According to Ramírez, this would be support for the care work that thousands of women face without receiving remuneration.

The proposal is being analyzed with the ministries of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and the National Planning Department.

Ramírez Ríos also specified that other benefits are in the labor reform and that is that paternity leave will be increased progressively until being able to enjoy 12 weeks, this would be in the year 2025. Both mothers and fathers will be able to distribute the flexible leave time.

Ramírez’s statements were made within the framework of a meeting convened by Vice President Francia Márquez in order to publicize the progress of the Government ‘Del Cambio’ in terms of closing gender and equity gaps. A meeting in which the majority of the ministers, deputy ministers and directors of the current administration participated.

Pros and cons

EL NUEVO SIGLO consulted the former president of Colpensiones and vice-rector of the University of Los Andes, Mauricio Olivera, who opined that this proposal has pros and cons. “Pros, if you have to think about a policy with a gender focus, it is important to give more support to women, since today fewer are retiring. Today there are more women pensioners by substitution, that is, by inheritance than by their own pension. So it’s a positive approach.”

The expert recalls that “this was thought 10 years ago when the first reform proposal was drawn up, I think that everyone supports this. Asofondos has also said yes, it is a very successful case that exists in Chile”.

“However, you have to see what the cost of applying this rule would be, fiscally you have to see where the money comes from, finances cannot be put at risk. It must also be remembered that one of the major determinants of poverty identified was adolescent pregnancy. So what I think it is necessary to avoid is that this encourages the birth rate. That is why it is necessary to carry out these analyzes to detect the negative and positive effects of this proposal”, said Olivera.

He insisted that the gender approach should go beyond per born child. “There are difficult issues such as the age of women against that of men, because if they reach it before that of men, then they have less time to contribute, so they contribute less and retire less.”

“But the counterargument to this is that it must be so because women have other burdens. I think it is necessary to understand gender policy in a more comprehensive way, including this proposal from the Ministry of Labor”, she indicated.

Olivera recalled that women retire at 57 and men at 62.

For now, the ministry has made it clear that the proposal is still under discussion with the finance ministry and the national planning department.

