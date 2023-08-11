What will be the starting eleven for Millonarios with the return of Daniel Ruiz?

The offensive midfielder Daniel Ruiz, returns to Millonarios after his fleeting foray into Santos from Brazil, where he made nine out of 18 possible appearances, in which he did not score goals and did not provide any assists, which caused the ‘alvinegro’ club to end with his session, for which the Colombian player had to return to the whole of the capital.

The blue box, for this second tournament of the League, does not have any incorporation, so the return of the coffee midfielder to the ranks of the last Colombian champion, generates expectations in the fans of the ambassador, since the player was one of the most prominent in the 2021 campaign, where Millonarios reached the final of the local championship, with the bad luck of losing the final in the second leg against Deportes Tolima (1-2).

With the return of Ruiz, several unknowns are opened in the Millionaires scheme, since the team led by Alberto Gamero, has two great midfielders who are in good physical shape; Such is the case of Daniel Cataño and David Macalister Silva, who with their ball handling and dribbling led the Blues to their 16th star, so taking advantage of all these talented midfielders has become a task for the Samarium coach.

Usually Millonarios formed with a 4-4-1-1 scheme, where the Bogotá midfielder played on the left wing, in order to generate play with the team’s interiors, in which Cristian Arango served as midfielder and David Macalister Silva as recovery midfielder accompanied by Juan Camilo García Soto, but in the current season, the team has a renewed squad, in which several youth players have taken over the team’s headline, such as Beckham Castro and Yuber Quiñones, who are already recurring in the approaches from Professor Gamero.

The alternatives that the ambassador team has to fit all its pillars into the starting eleven, with the current 4-2-3-1 formation, is with Daniel Ruiz on the left wing, Macalister Silva in the midfield as leader of the orchestra, and Daniel Cataño as the right winger, with this figure, the blues would surely have control of the ball, which would generate many more actions on goal, another alternative is with Ruiz as a hitch, Cataño accompanied by a double pivot, Macalister further back as Defensive midfielder, this scheme would have a drawback, since the defensive aspect of the team would be sacrificed, since none of these players is characterized by marking.

Now the player will have to join the team’s training sessions, to adapt and contribute to the needs of the capital as a whole, so that the ambassador team can defend the title.the Colombian professional soccer champion, to reverse those first two defeats of the season.

