FOLDING SCREENS… AND SLIDING

The 2023 MWC warns us that mobile phones with folding screens are here to stay: they are still expensive and still a clear minority, but more and more manufacturers are opting for this type of device.

At Samsung’s stand, its Flip model can be seen again, which allows phones to fold in two; and the Chinese Oppo exhibits a similar device, albeit with a larger exterior screen. These models are a priori as easy to carry as the rest, but allow their surface to be doubled while in use.

The manufacturer Motorola moves along the same lines, now in the hands of the Chinese Lenovo, which even goes a step further: in their new Rollable appliances, the screen slides up, making the surface from 4 inches to 6.5.

CAMERAS WITH HIGHER DEFINITION

The Chinese Xiaomi bets in its new high-end series Xiaomi 13 to give prominence to the cameras, not in vain has it allied with the German photography company Leica. This new device has a triple camera designed with a main lens of 50 megapixels (MP).

In the same way, the Honor Magic5 Pro incorporates three cameras, the main one with 50 megapixels (MP). It also adds a 6.87-inch screen.

Another of the leading companies in terms of the cameras of their devices is the Korean Samsung, which in its Galaxy S23 series enhances the portrait and night modes. This is also, according to analysts, one of the best models for playing video games from the phone.

FAST CHARGING AND LONGER DURABILITY



The Chinese company Oppo was one of the first to glimpse that a section in which there was room for improvement was that of charging; In the last edition, it already presented a 250 MW charger capable of fully recharging a battery in just 9 minutes.

At the 2023 congress, the Realme brand presents its new GT3 model, which incorporates 240 MW fast charging: in 80 seconds it charges 20%, in 4 minutes 50% and in less than ten minutes 100%.

With the aim of achieving greater efficiency of the device, Nokia, which has just changed its logo, launched its G22 model, with a three-day battery life and capable of completing 800 charge cycles. This device, designed to be more durable than its competitors, is also easily repairable, since the Finland-based group has signed a contract with iFixit.

MOBILE COMMERCE AND SECOND-HAND MARKET

Another of the trends that manufacturers are facing is adapting their devices to online purchasing processes. The pandemic triggered the use of mobile phones for this type of purchase, a habit that seems to have been definitively established among users.

The market research company Insider Intelligence calculates that in 2024 42% of electronic commerce will be carried out in this medium, reaching 620,000 million dollars.

The second-hand market is also booming, and it has a long way to go, since it registers double-digit growth in many cases. Apple’s commitment to this segment goes back years and now it will be necessary to see if any competitor is willing to dispute this terrain.