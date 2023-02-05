Guillermo Reyes, Minister of Transportation, recently asserted, in relation to the first line of the Bogotá Metro, that “if the modifications within the legal framework are not accepted, the Government will also, to the extent that it finances 70% of the other projects, because those are going to have to stop”.

The statements were questioned and reproached by members of various political parties of the Congress of the Republic, who pointed out that they constitute “blackmail” by the National Government to undergroundize the Metro, a proposal led by President Gustavo Petro.

EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with some of the congressmen about their positions regarding the Government’s request and the actions that they will implement in order to prevent the Metro project from stopping.

Jose Jaime Uscategui | Democratic Center

“The first line of the Bogotá Metro, as contemplated in the current layout, should enter into commercial operation on March 15, 2028. This was reported to us by the manager of the Bogotá Metro Company, but now, with the modifications proposed by President Petro, we would not know and we would not have an operation date, but the entire project would remain in limbo, with the additional costs that this implies and with the legal risks that changing the rules of the game poses to the country when the work is in progress”, said the representative to the Chamber of the José Jaime Uscátegui Democratic Center.

He added that “the call that we are making to President Petro is that we keep the current design, that this is only the first metro line that requires several kilometers and several stations and lines, and that any modification be considered in the future, but not retroactively, because that has very serious and very serious implications for Bogotá”.

He also pointed out that “with the Bogotá bench in Congress we are studying the courses of action and the legal paths we have to prevent the Petro government from sabotaging this work, which is already a patrimony of all Colombians. Of course, with the start of ordinary sessions, on March 16, we will look at the possibility of holding a debate on political control. We do not rule out a motion of censure against the Minister of Transportation, who in this case has also overstepped his duties, and we will see what other alternatives we have to defend the Metro ”.

Heráclito Landínez | Historic Pact

For congressman Heráclito Landínez, from the Historical Pact, “the Bogotá Metro is the largest public investment project in recent years in Colombia, which will be 70% financed by the Nation. Therefore, Congress must consider special treatment for this type of investment where the Nation and territorial entities concur.”

It stresses that “this type of project must be addressed from its formulation under the principles of concurrence and coordination between the National Government and local authorities”.

Julia Miranda | new liberalism

Parliamentarian Julia Miranda, of the New Liberalism, maintains that “from Congress we must defend the constitutional autonomy of the departments, districts and municipalities. We must also defend the citizens of Bogotá and what is best for their quality of life.”

He assured that he agrees to provide the necessary political support to the project “so that the contract can be carried out smoothly, without delays and without unnecessary cost overruns that would seriously harm the city.”

Katherine Miranda | Green Party

In the opinion of the representative Katherine Miranda, of the Green Party, “If the Government achieves a budget addition to make the section through Caracas underground, it would be excellent news for Bogotá, since Caracas has a width of 40 meters, just what a station would measure, which would turn that area into a sinkhole ”.

He added that everything built on the Metro will be maintained, and that the initiative of the National Government only seeks to improve the project “in the most complicated section, which is the one from Caracas”.

Andrés Forero | Democratic Center

“President Petro is wrong if he thinks that having won the elections he has a license to do whatever he wants. In addition, it is unacceptable that Minister Guillermo Reyes is blackmailing the people of Bogotá by stopping financing for infrastructure works if Claudia López does not submit to the whims of the president regarding the front line,” congressman Andrés told this outlet. Forero, from the Democratic Center.

He considers that “the president and the minister must understand that this is a work that already has a signed contract, that it is close to 20% complete and that, according to the figures that have come out in the media, released by a of the companies that are part of the Chinese consortium, a modification could not be made, because the amount of these modifications would exceed 50% of the initial contract”.

He also stated that “what we can do from Congress is pressure the minister to give us explanations as to why he is going to leave the city without infrastructure works that are fundamental and for which the National Government had already acquired a series of commitments. It is unacceptable, we insist, this type of blackmail”.

Maria Fernanda Carrascal | Historical Pact

Congresswoman María Fernanda Carrascal pointed out that her position is the same as that shared by the bench of the Historical Pact, which brings together Colombia Humana, the Pole, ADA, MAIS, UP, both from the House of Representatives and from the Bogota Council: “We continue to support the underground subway. We support President Gustavo Petro in his position because we have been doing so for many years. We do not consider the elevated Metro to be the best option for the city. Many studies have been discarded, which have been going on for more than 10 years and have had the endorsement of the World Bank, and there are studies from universities such as the Andes, the National, and with all the technical support because they have taken into account the landscape conditions , urban planning and mobility of the city of Bogotá”.

He believes that if the Metro is made completely elevated, “we do great damage to the neighborhoods in social, economic terms... You have to be very responsible about the type of meter you want. This is not a discussion about egos, about who is right or who is wrong, but rather about what type of metro favors Bogotánot only so that passengers have dignity when it comes to getting around, something that they do not have today with Transmilenio, which Enrique Peñalosa has imposed on us twice during his mandates, and which Claudia López has continued, but we also need more productivity for the city, for cargo transport, for the different sectors of the economy”.

