The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Carolina Corcho, continues explaining the important points to take into account with the health reform in Colombia.

This time, in conversation with ‘Colombia Hoy Radio’, he explained how medical treatments will continue to work.

“LI want to give clarity and tranquility to all citizens who none of your treatments will be suspended, here the continuity and integrality of all (the treatments) is maintained”, He began by explaining the Minister of Health.

In this sense, the minister clarified that high-cost treatments and orphan diseases they are not paid by the EPSThey are paid by the State. “The clinics and hospitals that treat them will continue to be paid and no Colombian will have problemsThat is clearly and explicitly stated in the bill”.

Another of the important points of the health reform, according to Corcho, is that citizens do not have the need to travel to various places to receive medical attention.

The new system will ensure that many people are cared for in specialized hospitals to carry out all the procedures and do not have to travel to several places”, he pointed.

