In recent days, the Cali authorities captured a man who stole the World Cup tunnel wiringwhich was captured by security cameras.

Problem that generated that this recognized work of the capital of the Valley adapt private security and install cameras surveillance to prevent this continuous theft of the electrical wiring that it suffers.

“Private surveillance has been assigned inside the tunnel. We already have surveillance cameras connected to the Police to monitor and it is giving results,” said Jimmy Dranguet, Cali’s Secretary of Security and Justice.

This entity of the Municipal Administration is positive that these actions are effective in relation to limiting those who seize the lights and the wiring.

In other words, the Mundialista Tunnel, the largest of its kind in an urban area of ​​Colombia, is being intervened by the Mayor’s Office of Cali to ensure safety in your structure and also update its technical potentialities.

“We have hired her and she has been very efficient because she allowed the capture of some people who have come to steal items from the tunnel. In addition, the process has been coordinated with the National Police,” said Francisco Prado, director of the Special Administrative Unit for the Management of Goods and Services of Cali.

In order to carry out this control more effectively, the Mundialista Tunnel will have a total of 17 surveillance cameras in its entirety.

In addition to the security issue, Prado affirmed that the ‘Puro Corazón por Cali’ administration will carry out a comprehensive recovery of the tunnel that includes reinforcing lighting, signage, preventive traffic lights, acoustics and general conditioning. The project will be executed this 2023 with an investment of three billion pesos.

